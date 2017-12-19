CIAC CHRISTMAS LANTERN LIGHTING CEREMONY

CLARK International Airport Corporation (CIAC) Acting President and CEO Alexander Cauguiran (center) with Subic-Clark Alliance for Development (SCAD) Executive Director Erlinda Pamintuan (left) and Evangeline Tejada, vice-president of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Business Development and Business Enhancement Group press the button lighting the Christmas Lantern in front of the Clark International Airport (CRK) on Wednesday, December 14. The nine-foot lantern is one of two Christmas displays, the other being a Belenismo or the Nativity Scene, that were inaugurated to greet passengers catching their flights at the CRK terminal. ###