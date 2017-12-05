December Delights at AG New World Manila Bay Hotel

Discover sumptuous fares and indulgent stays this season

‘Tis the season to yet again indulge and satisfy your cravings for heart-warming comfort food that will remind you of priceless moments and unforgettable holidays spent with those who matter the most.

This season, AG New World Manila Bay Hotel spreads the holiday cheer with indulgent stays and a sumptuous fare of holiday favorites that will set your December off to a delightful start. Plan your holiday vacation ahead and be rewarded with exclusive rates and discounts starting at PHP 4,800++. Benefits include welcome drinks for two (2) adults at the Lobby Lounge, breakfast buffet for two (2) adults and two (2) children aged 12 years and below at Market Café, guaranteed late check-out until 3:00 P.M. (guaranteed late check-out applicable to Christmas package only), turndown Christmas or New Year’s Eve amenity, and exclusive restaurant discounts, and access to amenities.

For those looking to indulge the palate, satisfy your soul with your fill of epicurean delights starting off with a Festive Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge featuring Old English fruit cake, traditional scones, holiday cookies, and savory bites for PHP 600 nett. For a hearty feast, visit Market Café’s all-day international buffet and get your fill of slow-roast turkey, succulent Christmas ham, along with a selection of holiday fares from the Chinese, Filipino, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Western stations. On Christmas eve, rates start at PHP 2,800 nett for lunch and PHP 3,200 nett for dinner; and on Christmas day, rates start at PHP 3,200 nett for lunch and dinner; dinner rates are inclusive of free-flow soda, chilled juices, beer, ice tea, and wine. On New Year’s eve, enjoy a special rate of PHP 3,600 nett inclusive of free-flow soda, chilled juices, beer, ice tea, and wine. Welcome the year with a lunch or dinner buffet at PHP 2,018 nett.

For an intimate dinner affair, book a table at The Fireplace and experience one of Manila’s hidden gems with carefully curated set menu of Peppered certified angus beef tenderloin steak with sauvignon glaze, foie gras, poach salmon with minted peas, and duck breast with sweet potato puree. Christmas and New Year set menus are priced at PHP 2,500 nett per person and PHP 2,200 nett for Club Epicure members.

Family holiday gatherings call for Li Li’s cozy private dining rooms. For Christmas eve and Christmas day, guests and diners have an option between the Festive Yumcha at PHP 1,688 nett per person (inclusive of free-flow iced tea and soda) or the Christmas lunch and dinner set menus starting at PHP 2,888 nett per person.

Count down to the new year with live music by guest DJs and a magnificent view of the surrounding fireworks display by the bay at the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at the roof deck. In-house and walk-in guests enjoy three rounds from a selection of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages. Rates are at PHP 1,800 for walk-in guests and PHP 1,500 for in-house guests and restaurant diners. Lucky guests get a chance to win special raffle prizes such as: an overnight stay, Market Café buffet, All You Can Eat Dimsum at Li Li, and other exciting prizes.

Celebrate the holidays at AG New World Manila Bay Hotel and discover your gateway to exhilarating getaways.