GCash scan to pay makes its way to NCCC Davao

New City Commercial Corporation (NCCC), Davao’s homegrown retail chain, has partnered with GCash in promoting electronic payments in the country through the use of QR scanning via smartphones.

Top officials of the two companies led by Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu, GCash President and CEO Albert Tinio, NCCC President and CEO Lafayette Lim, and SVP for NCCC Supermarket Tjader Regis announced today the partnership and availability of the GCash App scan to pay feature at NCCC Supermarket in Ma-a, NCCC’s flagship mall in Davao.

With the launch, NCCC Supermarket becomes the first supermarket chain in Mindanao to accept cashless transactions using QR code for easy, convenient, and secure payment system.

QR scanning is already widely adopted in countries such as China and India where people hardly use cash anymore to pay for goods and services. Instead, they use their smartphone to scan the QR codes of merchants and pay for their purchases.

“We at NCCC are committed to provide our customers with all their shopping needs, the highest quality of customer service, and value for their money. Electronic payments via QR is the wave of the future and we want our customers to experience it now with the help of GCash,” said Tjader Regis, NCCC Supermarket Senior Vice-President.

“We are excited over this partnership since NCCC is a well-loved mall in Mindanao, having established its roots in Davao. Through NCCC, we would want to introduce QR payments to Mindanaoans for a better shopping experience. With the GCash App scan to pay feature, they don’t have to bring cash anymore or even look for exact change. They only need their smartphone,” said Cu.

For GCash customers, they only need to download the GCash App for free via Google Play Store for Android phones and App Store for iPhone. The App contains several ways to use GCash, one of which is the Pay QR. Once chosen, it will open the phone camera which has to be pointed at the merchant’s QR sticker for automatic capture. The customer just has to type in the amount to be paid and money will already be transferred to the account of the merchant electronically. The GCash wallet can be loaded via any of the over 12,000 GCash cash-in outlets nationwide.

Since 1978, NCCC has been the leading and preferred shopping destination in areas like Compostela Valley, Davao, Tagum, Mati and even in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

For almost four decades, the company has diversified from textile mart to a string of retail outlets that offer, among other things, breads and pastries (Breadfactory), health and pharmaceutical products (HB1 Pharmacy), hardware and do-it-yourself home fixtures (Hardwaremaxx), perfect film and digital pictures (Printlife), one-stop bowling, pool, KTV spot and restobar (B3), and a lively acoustic theater that shows quality movies (NCCC Cinemas).

Meanwhile, GCash continues to promote cashless transactions in the country to reach more Filipinos by partnering with key market players and top companies beginning with Mercato and Glorietta. GCash is the pioneer in electronic payments system in the Philippines that uses QR codes instead of cash to pay for goods and services.

GCash is operated by Mynt, which is owned by Globe Telecom, Ant Financial and Ayala Corp. It hopes to change the purchasing payment landscape in the Philippines, strongly believing that cashless transactions will be the next big thing in the retail industry.

Learn more about GCash by visiting www.gcash.com. Follow us on our social media channels: www.facebook.com/ gcashofficial,www.twitter.com/ gcashofficial, andwww.instagram.com/ gcashofficial.