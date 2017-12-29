GCash scan to pay rolls out in transport industry

GCash is expanding its scan to pay feature in the transport industry through a partnership with Emotors, Inc. Emotors, Inc. is the operator of Zum e-Series which provides e-shuttle service for tenants and employees of the W Group, Globe Telecom, and Mynt.

“This is just the beginning of our foray into the transport sector. Wherever cash is used, we want to offer a quick and hassle-free alternative,” said Ernest Cu, chief executive officer of Globe Telecom. Globe, together with Ant Financial and Ayala Corp., owns Mynt, the financial technology company which operates GCash mobile wallet service.

Globe Telecom’s collaboration with Emotors, Inc. is hinged on three factors: innovative technology, clean and sustainable electric transport, and the demand for services that avoid commuting pain points.

Emotors, Inc. is a hundred-percent Filipino-owned social enterprise committed to environmental sustainability through the Zum e-Series, an electric tricycle that can seat six passengers. Compared to traditional vehicles, the electric tricycle is quiet, economical, and emits a lower carbon footprint.

Through the service, commuters can enjoy cashless payments by scanning the QR code provided by the pilots. GCash’s scan to pay feature is the only mode of payment available.

The Zum e-Series offers point-to-point transport from the WCC Building to Market! Market! and vice versa.

To use the scan to pay feature, customers must simply download or update the GCash app on their smartphone, tap or point the phone’s camera at the QR code, and input the amount to be paid.

Customers can load their GCash wallet in any of the 12,000 GCash partner outlets nationwide, including Globe Stores, SM Business Centers, Robinsons Business Centers, Puregold branches, 7-Eleven Barcode Cash In, TouchPay kiosks, and many more.

GCash aims to make cashless payments the preferred choice of payment as it eliminates the hassle of bringing money and waiting for change. Merchants don’t need to pay for expensive equipment and will only need a QR sticker linked to a GCash wallet.

To date, GCash has partnered with top establishments like Ayala Malls, Robinsons Department Stores, SM Stores, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Ministop, Mercato Centrale, among others. GCash will soon roll out to the parking segment with a partnership with Megaworld’s Uptown Mall.