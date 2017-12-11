Globe, Abojeb bring cheers to Seafarers this Holiday Season

Globe Telecom and Abojeb, a leading maritime solutions services and manpower provider, have initiated a stronger collaboration as part of their shared common advocacy to support more than 400,000 Filipino Seafarers working globally and their families at home.

In celebration of Abojeb’s 35th anniversary, Globe took part in Abojeb’s Job and Family Fair at the SMX Convention Center recently and will also join the nationwide Christmas party for Abojeb seafarers that will be held in Davao, Iloilo and Cebu. The Christmas Party — with the theme “Stronger Together Since 1982: The Bayanihan Spirit Lives On”—is expected to attract over 2,000 guests from the four major cities.

The one-day Job and Family Fair brought together over a thousand seafarers and other Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), including their families, international ship owners and key service providers for the maritime industry.

Mike Frausing, Globe International Business Group Sr. Advisor said: “Globe looks forward to working closely with Abojeb in providing innovative solutions that address the needs of Filipino seafarers and their families. We will leverage on the partnerships that we have built domestically and abroad to come up with services that enable the seafarers to nurture relationships and create meaningful connections with their loved ones.”

“It’s all about the connection between the seafarers and their families and loved ones. Globe and Abojeb share this view and we will work together to see how we can offer better and better services to these groups. The mobile revolution continues, with Globe and Abojeb in the forefront,” said Carl Martin Faannessen, Managing Director, Abojeb.

To help seafarers stay connected with their families at home, easing loneliness and bridging the distance between their loved ones, Globe recently rolled out the Globe Seafarer SIM which offers special roaming rates for calling and texting. The Globe Seafarer SIM has unique features designed for seafarer needs to call home for as low as P30 per minute and P10 per text while abroad to Globe numbers. The SIM which is valid for 1 year has a pre-activated international roaming feature and comes with free five (5) international text credits to Globe/TM numbers every month for 12 months from over 50 destinations.

With this strengthened collaboration with Abojeb – composed of Jebsen Ship Management, Jebsens Maritime, Jebsens Orient Shipping Services, and Abojeb Manpower Solutions, Globe will soon be able to make it easier for seafarers to shop for their families in the Philippines through Sarisari.ph, the eGifting online channel that they can use to send instant eGifts to loved ones at home.

“We are aware of the pain points of our seafarers and their loved ones that is why we are continuously looking for ways to enable them. We will also provide seafarers with a convenient way to shop for their families in the Philippines through Sarisari.ph which they can use to send instant gifts,” asserted by Jurist Gamban, VP for Strategic Marketing, Globe International Business Group.

Sarisari.ph is a virtual marketplace where overseas Filipinos can buy and instantly send eGifts from 170 plus brands in food, retail, health and wellness, travel and business services to their families anywhere in the Philippines through three channels: online, international retailers and remittance companies.