Globe expands Global Filipino Schools (GFS) program to 15 regions nationwide

Globe Telecom, in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), is expanding the Global Filipino Schools (GFS) program to realize presence in 15 regions nationwide. The GFS program is a long-term and modern approach to education that allows 21st century learning methods to be introduced and implemented in public schools nationwide.

Around 60 schools were added to the program this year, bringing to 142 schools the total number under its fold. The program now covers 15 out of 17 regions around the country. This was revealed during the presentation and turnover ceremony conducted recently between Globe and DepEd.

Globe has committed in bringing the program to all 17 regions in the Philippines by the year 2020. From current indications, though, that target may be achieved as early as next year.

“Education is one area where Globe continues to focus its strength and capabilities in order to help build a more digitally savvy generation of both teachers and learners. Soon enough, more teachers and learners will benefit from Globe Telecom’s advocacy of a digital-centric lifestyle for everyone, which we believe is the catalyst for growth and nation building,” said Globe Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications Yoly Crisanto.

For her part, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, in her keynote speech, lauded supporters of the public education sector. “If you are truly seeking truth, if you are truly seeking life, if you are truly seeking the meaning of Christmas, find it among the children whom you are serving,” she said.

Under the GFS program, every school beneficiary will serve as a training hub for teachers in the DepEd Division the school belongs to. The school is also equipped with the knowledge and skills to facilitate workshops regarding 21st century learning skills, and the integration of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the classroom.

The schools also receive free internet connectivity that teachers and students can use, free ICT equipment support such as projectors, tablets, pocket WiFi dongles, Virtual Reality (VR) goggles, plus teacher training on Digital Literacy, Digital Responsibility, ICT integration in the classroom, and 21st century teaching concepts and methodologies.

To assess its success upon its implementation, a study released by Taylor Nelson Sofres in 2015 showed the GFS program helped improve digital skills among teachers and students (specifically on usage of mobile technology and computer software), enabled 21st century learning outcomes that involve creativity, communication, collaboration and creativity, increased student engagement in classroom activities, and helped enhance school culture through readiness in ICT integration.