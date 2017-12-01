Globe myBusiness Academy gathers online sellers and industry experts

PURSUING your passion and finding a niche market are key to successfully using digital marketing for your business. This is what experts at the Online Sellers’ Summit advised. The event, hosted by the Globe myBusiness Academy, was recently held at the Hole in the Wall food plaza of Century Mall in Makati. Online sellers at the summit were given tips to boost sales through digital innovations while those still toying with ideas were given clear directions.

According to Derrick Heng, Senior Advisor for Globe myBusiness, online sellers should seize opportunities in the new era of doing business where “digital is the new normal.”

Bearing in mind the following factors, Globe myBusiness offers innovations to optimize the operations of online sellers:

Increased demand for personalization

Customers demand products and services that suit their needs and lifestyles. Lana Macapagal, marketing communications manager of AdSpark, says online sellers need to keep in mind that 80 per cent of the digital content should be about the consumers and the remaining 20 per cent about the products they sell. Digital marketing is about brand awareness, she explains, and sellers need to keep their content interesting and keep adjusting to the needs of the audience.

For better customer reach, Globe myBusiness offers digital solutions such as AutoSMS blast to inform subscribers of the companies’ promos. At the same time, Business Website Builder allows online sellers to create a website and online portal for business, using a web-based payment system. Shopify, one of Globe myBusiness’ solutions, for example, assures customers their online transactions are easy and secure.

Rise of the omni-channel and online presence

Customers now spend more time researching online before they go to the malls or physical stores. Therefore, online sellers should use different platforms to provide customers a convenient shopping experience.

Paolo Lacuna, head of Business Development for Facebook Philippines says there are currently two billion Facebook users and this is expected to increase to 3.8 billion in 2018. This being said, Lacuna urges online sellers using Facebook as a platform to think of the market as a global market and sell products from abroad because these are the products preferred by clients. He discloses online sellers can earn as much as US$33,000 per week using Facebook Audience Insight Tool to build client base and promote products.

To improve customer engagement, online sellers can tap Globe digital innovations such as Queuing Solution, a service that allows business owners to better manage store traffic using an automated SMS-based queueing system; Rush Rewards a platform which enables business owners to create a digital punch card that rewards customers for every visit or purchase; and Auto Appointment reminder, which automatically notifies customers of their appointments through SMS.

Automated Business Operations

Online sellers can now simplify operations by automating work processes and boost customer satisfaction. Globe myBusiness offers a line of solutions for better management including myShopkeeper to monitor inventory and sales, as well as a G-Suite app to manage salon, spa and store devices. The Canvas app also eliminates paper and uses digital forms for business.

The Power of Customer Advocacy

Online sellers need to increase advertising through photos and powerful stories since clients take photos and do reviews establishments. Social entrepreneurs also have ways of turning passion into profit and marketing a ‘purpose driven’ brand.

Jen Horn, founder of MUNI, says digital marketing should also sell ideas such as zero-waste by buying less packaged food.

Jourdan Sebastian, head of Taclob foundation says disasters can be turned into opportunities. For example, he says, he assisted survivors of typhoon Yolanda to rise above their misfortune by helping them go into the bag business.

Ricca Del Rosario, head of Half The Price (HTP) fashion online store, says she used digital platforms to promote cheaper clothing and eventually ventured into fashion design.