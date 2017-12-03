Globe partners with Rise Against Hunger to help displaced Marawi families

Globe Telecom recently lent support to international non-government organization Rise Against Hunger (RAH) as part of its ongoing efforts to help the displaced families in Marawi and to strengthen its employees volunteering program.

Over 300 Globe employee volunteers participated in a hands-on Meal Packaging Program conducted by RAH for more than 1,500 affected families in Marawi who are now staying in Saguiran, Lanao del Sur. Together, they helped pack 100 meal boxes which will be sent to Marawi by the first week of December together with meal packs coming from other partner-companies of RAH. These will then be handed over by RAH to its beneficiaries in Saguiran together with officials of the local government of Marawi.

Globe is a staunch believer of holistic personal development and offers activity- or skill-based volunteering opportunities that can support employee advocacies. Employees are also provided two-day volunteer leaves so they can contribute further to social development.

“Globe has been a responsible corporate citizen from the start. We have been at the forefront of espousing employee engagement by providing more opportunities for them to live out Globe service principles, create a culture of social responsibility and instill a sense of higher purpose. These, in turn, motivate us to be better at work, show malasakit and hopefully, create a positive change in the communities,” according to Chelle Gray, Director for Globe Citizenship.

Jose Mariano Fleras, RAH Philippines Executive Director said: “We thank Globe and its employees for helping us alleviate hunger amongst the families displaced by the Marawi siege. Remember that in each meal that you pack, you have given a part of yourself and your love and generosity will be felt by those in need.”

The packs of nutritious meals contain rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and fruits, flavoring mix, plus vitamin and mineral sachets.The vitamins are in separate sachets and are only added after cooking to make sure the vitamins and nutrients are not lost due to extreme light or heat.

There is a choice of savory meals such as Chicken Arroz Caldo, Beef Congee, or Fish (Anchovy) Flakes which come with MSG-free flavoring sachets. They also contain a dried vegetable mix composed of squash, alugbati or malabor spinach, camote or sweet potato tops, and saluyot or Jute leaves. For their sweet cravings, choices are Champorado (chocolate porridge) or Guinataan (coconut milk) which contains a dehydrated fruit mix made up of orange, sweet potato, banana and mango.

The meals contain important vitamins and minerals that children need, especially the displaced kids who may have not eaten properly because of the siege in Marawi. Among these are calcium, which serves as the building block of bones and teeth. The meals are also rich in fiber and packed with many other important nutrients like Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, potassium and B12 and other Bvitamins that are important for metabolism, energy, a healthy heart and nervous system.

Aside from receiving packed meals, the beneficiaries are also encouraged to make the meals more appetizing by using local produce.

Globe is an active supporter of RAH which has been fulfilling its commitment to end hunger across the globe for 18 years. Established in 1998, Rise Against Hunger coordinates the distribution of food and other lifesaving aid to crisis burdened and developing areas around the world. Rise Against Hunger operates meal packaging locations in 21 cities throughout the U.S. and five international locations in India, Italy, the Philippines, Malaysia and South Africa.

The Meal Packaging Program is just one of many endeavors supported by Globe for the benefit of affected families of Marawi. During the siege, Globe also helped the government and the displaced residents by providing free calls and texts to all Globe customers in the city. The telco leader also set up charging stations in evacuation centers located in Iligan City and Lanao del Norte and also provided various amounts of relief goods.

