GSIS offers emergency loan to members, pensioners in 3 Mindanao areas

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) opened the emergency loan window to its 20,494 active members and 3,838 old-age pensioners in Zamboanga City and municipalities of Tupi in South Cotabato and Tungawan in Zamboanga Sibugay, after they were affected by flashfloods and landslides.

Active members who have no existing emergency loans may apply for a Php20,000 loan. Those who have not yet fully paid their loan may borrow Php40,000, from which the outstanding balance will be deducted.

To qualify, active members must be working or residing in the said areas, not be on leave of absence without pay, have no arrears in paying premium contributions, and have no unpaid loans for more than six months. They should also have a minimum take-home pay of Php4,000 after the monthly premium contribution and loan amortization has been deducted.

Active members may apply through the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosk located in all GSIS branch and extension offices; provincial capitols; city halls; selected municipal offices; large government agencies such as the Department of Education; Robinsons Malls; and selected SM City branches in North EDSA, Manila, Pampanga, Cebu, and SM Aura in Taguig.

Old-age pensioners in the areas must personally apply for the Php20,000 emergency loan over the counter.Pensioners who are also active members may apply for the loan only once.

The deadline for application is December 5, 2017.

Emergency loan is payable in 36 equal monthly installments at six percent interest rate per annum. It is covered by a loan redemption insurance, which deems the loan fully paid in case of the borrower’s demise, provided that loan repayment is up to date.

Loan proceeds are electronically credited to the borrower’s GSIS electronic card (eCard) or unified multipurpose identification (UMID) card.

For more information, visit the GSIS website, www.gsis.gov.ph, and Facebook account, @gsis.ph; emailgsiscares@gsis.gov.ph; or call the GSIS Contact Center at 847-4747.