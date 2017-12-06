Hindi effective ang pagda-diet

IN demand pa rin ang komedyanang ito lately dahil click pa rin sa mga tao ang kanyang amusing brand of comedy. But it seems that her days as a leading-lady happens to be numbered.

Mas kinukuha na siya ngayon bilang major support o kontrabida dahil sa lapad (lapad raw, o! Harharharharharhar!) ng kanyang katawan

na hindi na uubra bilang leading-lady.

Kung ang ibang mga babae ay madaling nakababawi sa kanilang mga katawan right after pregnancy, this comedic actress appears to be having a hard time going back to her svelte form.

Kaya hayun, ang latest, evil half sister na lang ang kanyang role sa isang once a week fantaserye.

Anyway, may isa pang kwento tungkol sa kanya. Could it be true that she is now separated from her husband after being married to him?

Hindi raw magkasundo ang dalawa dahil American citizen ang kanyang asawa, natural lang na sanay ito sa American way of life.

‘Yun bang tipong kayong dalawa lang at walang maid of cotton na maituturing and you’d live independently.

E, ang chick na ‘to, sanay sa mga katu (katulong) all of her life at donya ang kanyang dating.

Kaya hayan, balik-Pinas siya at balik-showbiz but she is reportedly nursing a broken heart for she loves her husband and is missing him a awfully a lot.

Pero ‘yun nga, praktikal si mudra at knowsline niyang once na matigok ang kanyang showbiz connection ay mahihirapan na siyang makabalik pa.

Buti naman at kinuha pa siya ng isang big network and is into delineating character roles.

At least, with her new voluptuous and super rounded body, she still has a new career as a comedienne.

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

Pabolosa ang ‘engagement’ ring ni Ellen Adarna!

Habang deadma lang sina John Lloyd Cruz at Ellen Adarna sa pagbubuntis ng sexy star at sa kanilang rumored engagement, na-scoop ni Lolita Buruka, the hungry tsismosa, (hungry tsismosa raw, o! Hahahahahahahaha!) na binigyan raw ng singsing ni John Lloyd si Ellen worth a whopping 3 million pesos.

Indeed, in spite of her elusive ways, people in the biz would still love to talk about Ellen Adarna’s pregnancy and everything about her.

Anyway, usap-usapan pa rin ang supposed engagement nilang dalawa ni John Lloyd these days.

Naka-scoop nga si Buruquieta sa Instagram last December 5 at sinulat niya ang mga detalye tungkol sa supposed engagement ng dalaga.

Nakausap raw ni Buruka ang jeweler kung saan kinuha ni John Lloyd ang singsing ni Adarna.

She said that it was a “yellow princess cut perfect diamond,” and was costing a whopping three million pesos.

Nahambal talaga ang addicted sa mga Korean na babaita dahil apart from his appealing good looks, mega generous raw palang talaga ang aktor.

‘Yun nah!

Karoling ang motiff!

Mangangaroling ngayong linggo, kasama nina Betong at Solenn Heussaff ang mga “Videoke Stars” na sina Maricris Garcia, Rita Daniela, Edgar Allan Guzman, Myke Salomon, Mr. Fu, at Tuesday Vargas.

Pero bibigyan kaya sila ng aginaldo o ilalaglag sa butas ng kapalaran ng “All-Star Laglagers” na sina Boobay at Super Tekla?

Dalawa sa “Videoke Stars” ang maghaharap sa “Push and Sing Round” at alamin kung sino sa kanila ang tatanghaling bagong All-Star Videoke Champ na posibleng mag-uwi ng cash prize at brand new car, kung maitatawid niya ang kanyang titulo hanggang ika-apat na linggo!

Pakaabangan din ang unang batch of winners sa Text-Oke Promo at alamin ang Text-Oke Question of the Week para sumali at manalo ng bonggang papremyo!

Hindi rin papahuli ang mga kapuso natin sa iba’t ibang lugar na nangaroling sa KalyeOke!

Sama-sama tayong magkantahan, laglagan at damhin ang kasiyahan ng Kapaskuhan ngayong linggo sa All-Star Videoke, after 24-Oras Weekend sa GMA-7!

Geoff Eigenmann, balik sa GMA-7!

Balik-GMA-7 si Geoff Eigenmann. Leading man siya ni Glaiza de Castro sa Contessa at makakasama rin niya rito ang pinsan ni Geoff na si Gabby Eigenmann at Kapuso actress Lauren Young.

Looking back, Geoff and Glaiza first worked together as a pair in the 2010 series Grazilda.

Anyway, in this new soap, Glaiza will also be paired off with Jak Roberto and they will form a love triangle with Geoff.

Gabby Eigenmann will also delineate an important role in the series and this is their first soap together. Other cast members include Lauren Young, Phytos Ramirez, Leandro Baldemor, Will Ashley, and Dominic Roco.

Freelance actress Bernadette Allyson is also a part of the series, along with Tetchie Agbayani, who is making a Kapuso comeback.

Contessa is the follow up for Glaiza’s Pirena in the requel of Encantadia, and in the sequel of Mulawin vs. Ravena.

The 29-year-old actress already did a shoot for the new series, which she posted on her Instagram account.

Contessa will be directed by the highly acclaimed Impostora director Albert Langitan.

MJ Lastimosa, hangang-hanga kay Rachel Peters!

MJ Lastimosa has nothing but good words and great admiration for fellow beauty queen Rachel Peters, who competed lately in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant but unfortunately failed to bring home the crown.

Sabi ni MJ, pagkatapos raw ng mga events ni Rachel for the day, she would go to the training camp kahit na madaling-araw na just to train.

Nakalimutan na raw nating i-appreciate ang mga efforts na ginawa niya para sa competition na ‘to.

Sa pagkabigo ni Rachel Peters, may payo ang Miss Universe 2014 candidate na si Mary Jean Lastimosa.

Tulad ni MJ, hanggang sa Top 10 lang umabot si Rachel.

“Ang masasabi ko sa kanya, just embrace it,” she quipped.

“Kung anuman ang nararamdaman mo, lilipas rin ‘yan.

“I was so sad when I didn’t win the cut but life goes on,” MJ recalled her joining the Miss Universe competition last January 2015.

Marami pa raw na opportunities ang darating kay Rachel dahil she’s a wonderful person, she’s beautiful, and she’s got a beautiful heart. “I know that marami pang opportunities ang darating sa iyo. Mahal ka namin and sinuportahan ka namin.”

Anyway, masyado raw mataas ang expectations ng mga Pinoy sa mga candidate natin kaya ini-expect nilang taun-taon ay maiuuwi ng mga kandidata ang korona.

“Siguro yun nga, mataas ang expectation ng mga Filipino sa mga candidates natin every year.

“Nakakalimutan nila na it’s still a competition.

“There are ninety-plus women, all vying for one crown, and all of these women are the best in their countries.

“Feeling ko, nakalilimutan natin na hindi naman puwede na isang bansa lang ang manalo again and again and again.”

Anyway, pinaratangan si Pia Wurtzbach, na inilaglag raw nito si Pia since galing sila sa opposing training camps.

Nag-train raw kasi sa kampo ng Aces & Queens si Pia na pinamumunuan ni Jonas Gaffud.

Whereas si Rachel naman ay sa Kagandahang Flores, sa pangunguna ng founder na si Rodin Flores.

“I think, in every competition naman, kahit di pageant ‘yan, kahit siguro basketball pa ‘yan, maghahanap at maghahanap tayo ng ibe-blame natin pag di tayo nananalo or di yun favor sa atin.

“I think it was just natural na lahat ng reaksiyon ng mga tao, speculations, mga gawa-gawa na nila yun.

“Sana huwag tayong mag-conclude kasi di naman natin alam kung ano yung nangyari.

“So, whatever happened behind the scenes, I’m sure naman Pia supported Rachel.

“Alam ko na ginawa niya lang din yung dapat niyang gawin.”

Mas pinili ba ni Jericho Rosales ang Siargao kaysa sa All of You?

Nilinaw ni Paul Soriano na ang Metro Manila Film Fest (MMFF) entry nilang Siargao has nothing to do with Jericho Rosales’ decision of abandoning the other competing entry All Of You.

Siargao is topbilled by Jericho, Erich Gonzales, and Jasmine Curtis and is produced by Paul’s film company Ten17 Productions.

Sabi ni Direk Paul, natapos na raw niya ang Siargao weeks before it was announced that the film All of You was among the first four official entries of MMFF 2017. “We shot the film April pa, e. So with regards to the other projects the other actors had, I really didn’t know.

“It wasn’t a conflict while we were shooting Siargao.

“Jericho, Erich and Jasmine were technically locked-in in Siargao for about six weeks.

“And I only found out after the shoot that there was other possible commitments.

“But the film of Siargao was already done in May. So, if he did have other projects, I guess, we have to ask them.”

From his end, Direk Paul said that Jericho was offered to star in Siargao during the latter part of 2016.

Sabi ni direk Paul, Jericho and him have been friends for a long time and they’ve always wanted to work together.

Matagal na raw silang nagku-communicate as to when is the opportune time that they could work together.

“So when Siargao is being written,” Direk Paul asseverated, “when the script is done, I texted Jericho, ‘I have a film for you.’

“This was mga 2016. Sabi niya, ‘Pare, sige, game!’ We met, he liked the idea.

“Jericho came on board as early as late 2016. He was also very creative in the process of the script, creating his character.

“And then by April, May, June we were shooting the film already.”

Sinabmit raw niya ang Siargao as a finished film to the committee and, fortunately, it was chosen as one of the last four entries that made it to MMFF 2017’s Magic 8.

Vic Sotto denies Maine Mendoza is suspended from Eat Bulaga

Sang-ayon kay Vic Sotto, on vacation lang daw si Maine Mendoza sa Eat Bulaga at wala raw siyang idea kung kailan ito babalik.

He refused to admit that Maine was suspended from their show.

Anyway, almost one week ng wala sa nasabing show ang tinaguriang Dubsmash Queen.

Her absence from the show started when she wrote a lengthy open letter addressed to the AlDub Nation where she clarified certain issues involving Alden Richards and Jake Ejercito.

Right after this, came the issue of Maine’s suspension.

May nagsasabi pa ngang she was about to leave the show to become an ABS CBN talent.

Sa grand presscon ng 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival official entry na Meant To Beh last Tuesday, December 5, maraming press ang nagtanong kay Bossing tungkol kay Maine.

On leave nga ba siya sa show?

“Ang alam ko, nakabakasyon siya,” he said matter-of-factly.

“I’m not really in the know, I’m not privy to anything na personal niyang desisyon.

“Kasi, para sa akin, kung ano man yun… respetuhin na lang natin kung ano man yung mga issues niya, kung ano man yung mga pinag- dadaanan niya.

“Siya lang nakakaalam dun. I’m not privy to anything personal pagdating sa kanya.”

Did he sense that Maine was sort of problematic? “Kasi hindi naman kami masyado nagkikita, e,” he ventured. “Most of the time, nasa barangay siya, nasa studio kami.

“Parang once a week lang kami nagkakasama sa studio, e, kapag Saturdays.

“Ako, personally, wala akong nararamdaman.”

Anyway, marami ang nagagandahan sa festival entry nilang Meant to Beh.

Wala raw kasi itong mga magic-magic na involved at comedy-drama ang pelikula.

Dalawang dekada na pala silang hindi nagkakasama ni Dawn Zulueta right after her stint with Okay ka, Fairy Ko, kaya bale reunion movie nila ito.

Asked about their camaraderie on the set, magkasundong-magkasundo raw ang cast na kinabibilangan nina Baeby Baste, Gabby Garcia, Ruru Madrid, JC Santos, Andrea Torres, Ruby Rodriguez, Sue Ramirez at Daniel Matsunaga.

Wala raw dull moment kapag nagkakasama-sama sila at hindi nagkakailangan kahit na dalawang grupo ang mga artista rito, Kapamilya at Kapuso.

Sa Meant to Beh pa rin, marami ang nagkakagusto kay Daniel Matsunaga sa kawalan nito ng ere at pagiging cowboy.

Napaka-sweet niya kapag ini-interview at very amenable sa mga pagpapakuha ng pictures with the press.

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG!/ PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.