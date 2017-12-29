Hindi Nasayang Ang Pagpapagod ni Coco!

I wasn’t able to witness the MMFF awards night because I was so dead tired of the long trip from Manila to Bicol and back, but I’m so thankful that a good man like Coco Martin has been given ample recognition.

His movie, Ang Panday, was given the Special Jury Award, FPJ Memorial Award, Children’s Choice Award and Best Visual Effects.

How so very nice of the MMFF people to recognize Coco’s gigantic efforts in giving the festival basically a good movie.

I’m sure that Coco’s melting with gratitude now that his enormous efforts in doing the movie, along with his non-stop concern that he has given in connection with the movie’s promo.

At ngayong nagka-award pa ang kanilang pelikula, magkakatotoo na ang aking gut feeling that it’s going to be the festival’s top grosser.

Hindi masasayang ang pagmamahal na ibinigay ni Coco sa kanilang pelikula, along with the tremendous efforts that he has given in connection with its promo.

Dapat lang namang kilalanin ang kanyang contribution sa festival. Buong puso at kaluluwa ang ibinigay niya para mabuo ang Ang Panday.

Suffice to say, grabe talaga ang efforts ni Coco para gawin ang kanilang pelikula to the point that he sacrificed going to sleep just to make sure that their movie would meet its deadline.

Ramdam na ramdam ko ang kanyang pagpapagod at veritable efforts para mai-promote lang ang nasabing pelikula.

Ginalugad talaga niya ang kasulok-sulukan ng ka-Maynilaan, hanggang sa mga probinsya para lang maihatid ang magandang balita na merong isang matinong pelikula sa taunang festival.

Bakas na sa kanyang maamo at matikas na pagmumukha ang pagod pero hindi siya tumigil sa kanyang lofty mission na ibandila sa greater Manila area, and in the provinces as well, that he was able to do a good movie for them to patronize and enjoy.

Nakatulong din nang malaki ang ginawang pamamahagi ni Coco ng kanyang hard earned money sa presscon ng Ang Panday na talaga namang walang umuwing luhaan at pabolosa pa ang give-aways.

Sabi nga niyan, when you share your blessings to other people, it comes back to you a thousand fold.

And it did and how!

To Coco, our heartfelt congratulations and to Star Cinema as well!

We are happy that you were able to send in your lofty message to the multitude and that in return, they appreciate you and your considerable efforts as well!

Mabuhay ka, Coco! Sana’y ipagpatuloy mo ang maganda mong simulain!

Our heartfelt congratulations! Ikaw naman talaga ang da best para sa amin at walang makatatalbog sa likas mong kabaitan!

Derek Ramsay was voted Best Actor for the romance drama All Of You at the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

The Gabi ng Parangal was staged at the Kia Theater in Cubao last night.

As expected. Ang Larawan actress Joanna Ampil won the Best Actress in this 43rd edition of MMFF.

Jasmine Curtis-Smith of Siargao was voted Best Supporting Actress, while Edgar Allan Guzman was chosen as the Best Supporting Actor.

Edgar Allan was nominated for his convincing portrayal of Joross Gamboa’s best friend in Deadma Walking.

“Proud akong sabihin dati lang ako backup dancer ni Joross,” he said replete with all the emotion in the world when he received his received his trophy for Best Supporting Actor.

Ang Larawan was chosen Best Film among the eight official movie entries competing this year.

The other entries were: All of You, Deadma Walking, Haunted Forest, Meant to Beh, Ang Panday, Siargao, and Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad.

Paul Soriano was announced Best Director for Siargao.

In his acceptance speech, he dramatically said: “To the cast, Jasmine…Transit (the Cinemalaya 2013 entry they did together). From Israel to Siargao. You did great. It’s always a pleasure working with you.

“Of course, to Erich (Gonzales), thank you very much for delivering. Thank you for learning how to surf, learning how to swim.

Doing whatever it takes to bring your character to life.”

He then addressed Jericho Rosales with great admiration: “You make me look good, bro. Thank you so much. We could not have done this film without you. Thank you for bringing to life Diego.”

The good looking director thanked profusely the people of Siargao and asked everyone in conserving the environment.

“Let’s learn to protect and preserve, not just Siargao, but our country that we love so much. Let’s keep an eye on that awareness,” he said sincerely.

He then made mention of his loving and supportive wife Toni Gonzaga and their son Seve. “My family, of course, my son Seve and Tin at home. We’ve got something to display tonight.

“My parents and my brothers for putting up with my craziness.

“I’m just a lost boy who loves to make films.

“If there’s one thing that this festival taught me—it’s my first time to be part of MMFF—not everybody will like what you make.

Not everyone is going to appreciate what you do, but there are people who get what I want to say. It’s because of those people why I will continue to tell stories and continue to make films because that’s what I want to do.”

Direk Paul at this point emphatized with Ang Larawan, which is faced with the problem of being pulled out because of lack of an audience. “It was a full house in Rockwell. I know what you’re going through.

“Team Ang Larawan, I’m sharing this with you guys.”

Each full-length entry had a partner short film shown before each screening.

The short films that competed were: Anino, Anong Nangyari Kay Nicanor Dante?, Black Market, Crab Mentality, Gunita, Isang Gabi (One Night), Kinalimutan Natin ang mga Bata, and Noel.

Here are the complete winners of MMFF 2017:

Best Picture Ang Larawan

2nd Best Picture Siargao

3rd Best Picture All of You

Best Actor Derek Ramsay (All of You)

Best Actress Joanna Ampil (Ang Larawan)

Best Supporting Actor Edgar Allan Guzman (Deadma Walking)

Best Supporting Actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith (Siargao)

Best Child Performer Baeby Baste (Meant To Beh)

Posthumous Special Jury Prize Nick Joaquin (Ang Larawan)

Special Jury Award Coco Martin (Ang Panday)

Male Star of the Night Derek Ramsay

Female Star of the Night Erich Gonzales

Best Director Paul Soriano (Siargao)

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award Ang Larawan

MMFF Special Award of Recognition National Artist for Literature Bienvenido Lumbera

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award Ang Panday

Full-length People’s Choice Award The Revenger Squad

Children’s Choice Award Ang Panday

Best Screenplay All of You

Best Editor Mark Victor (Siargao)

Best Cinematography Siargao

Best Production Design Gino Gonzales (Ang Larawan)

Best Visual Effects Ang Panday

Best Musical Score Ang Larawan

Best Original Theme Song “Alon” by Hale (Siargao)

Best Sound Siargao

MMFF Best Float Award Deadma Walking

MMFF People’s Choice Award for Short Film Noel

MMFF Short Film Best Picture Anong Nangyari Kay Nicanor Dante?

Anne Curtis, a picture of perfection!

Thanks to her assiduous workouts and marathons, Anne Curtis, at the ripe age of 32, has a body to die for.

After spending her first Christmas with Heussaff family, Anne flew to Siargao with husband Erwan and her sister-in-law Solenn for some surfing experience and vitamin sea.

Makalipas ang limang taon. Anne was able to surf once again.

The gorgeous actress looked winsome in her becoming Roxy Pop Surf sleeveless one-piece swimsuit.

If Anne happened to be the picture of perfection with her toned bod, it is because she worked assiduously to have it achieved.

Looking at her, she was indeed a veritable sex goddens emerging from the sea.

Ang Larawan cast appeal for support for their movie to prevent theater expulsion!

Sa ikalawang araw kahapon, (December 26) ng 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), the lead cast of Ang Larawan (Paulo Avelino, Rachel Alejandro, and Joanna Ampil) extend its appeal to the Filipino people to support their movie to prevent expulsion from cinemas nationwide.

Tatlumpong sinehan na lamang within the Metro Manila area at pitong sinehan naman in the provinces ang nagpapalabas ng movie musical samantalang almost 20 theaters decided to have their movie pulled out as of yesterday.

Tuwang-tuwa naman si Girlie Rodis, President ng Culturtrain Musicat Productions, at producer ng Ang Larawan na oo nga’t they lost almost a third of their theaters on its 1st day of showing but miraculously they are getting more people per theater on the 2nd day.

Ang isa sa mga bida ng Ang Larawan na si Rachel Alejandro ay nanawagan talagang suportahan ang kanilang ipinagmamalaking pelikula.

Sa kanyang Facebook post, sinabi niyang, “For 2 days na, I’ve not gotten tired reading comment after comment, rave after rave review for Ang Larawan by those who have gone to see it in the theaters.

“My heart overflows with gratitude. THANK YOU!

“We always knew we were up against the giants. Some have even said our film is only for the cultured, the educated, the older set, etc. ‘Hindi yan pang masa’, I was told again and again.

“And yet, I’m pleasantly surprised that this film is touching audiences of all ages and walks of life. In many theaters all over the country, people burst into applause at the end.

“And the most common comment is that this film has moved them to tears – not just out of sadness but pride that we as Filipinos have a work of art such as this film that we can be proud of.

“As the Barbra Streisand song goes, SOME GOOD THINGS NEVER LAST. While it is enjoying sold out screenings in major theaters, it is not being shown in many cinemas nationwide. We also have no guarantee until when it will still be shown at its current locations.

“So if you want to support what is good, what is quality and worthwhile, let your voice be heard. Fight the good fight with us.

“CONTRA MUNDUM (Defy the world!) is the battlecry of the lead characters, Candida and Paula. WATCH ANG LARAWAN NOW to keep it alive in the theaters! #ShowLarawanSomeLove.”

Lea Salonga, the Broadway diva, has announced her disenchantment over the fact that only a few theaters are patronizing the movie Ang Larawan when it’s supposedly a part of the festival. “So, why is #Larawan not showing in more theaters? Isn’t this a film festival? Sigh. Nakalulungkot naman. Hindi nakagugulat, which makes it even more sad.”

Bimby Aquino Yap cool about netizens accusation!

Bimby Aquino Yap is, predominantly, only a child but he’s smart enough to know what most netizens think about him.

Kris Aquino said lately, “It’s not easy to be my kids because wherever they go, di ba, may social media, may mga issues, may mga ano…”

Kris’s 10-year-old son barged in saying, “Like, people think, like, I’m homosexual.”

Kris looked at Bimby with full compassion and said, “Yeah, don’t be homophobic, right?

“That’s the whole message, and whatever your choice is in life, that’s your choice.”

Bimby then delivered his message to an appalling netizen questioning his gender, “Why would you judge a child?”

Kris echoed his sentiment, “Don’t judge a child, and don’t make the decision for the child.”

Bimby asseverated, “It’s because we’re still learning about ourselves and puberty hasn’t struck for me yet.”

Then the mature kid teased his mom about him becoming a teenager, an occurence that Kris seems not to relish.

“Two-and-a-half more years, mom,” averred Bimby pointing at his baby pictures with his mom.

“I’m not ready,” Kris asseverated, “Bimb. Huwag muna, okay, yung ano…

“Hindi pa ready ang mama mo for that.” DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.