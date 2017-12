BBL muling binuhay sa Senado MULING binuhay ni Senador Migz Zubiri ang panukalang Bangsa Moro... Posted December 20, 2017

P3.767-trillion 2018 budget signed In the same ceremony, the President also signed the General... Posted December 20, 2017

President Duterte inks P3.767 trillion 2018 national budget, first tax reform package into law President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Tuesday, December 19, signed the... Posted December 20, 2017

President Duterte visits wake of killed police in Pasig President Rodrigo Roa Duterte early Wednesday, December 20, visited the... Posted December 20, 2017

More Filipinos now streaming HD videos  By now, everyone is aware that internet speeds vary per... Posted December 20, 2017

Pag-IBIG Fund remits to BIR P2 B worth of taxes for real and other properties Pag-IBIG Fund remitted to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)... Posted December 20, 2017