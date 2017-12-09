JC Santos, na-starstruck kina Bossing at Dawn

ACCLAIMED actor JC Santos became a box office actor when his movie “100 Tula Para kay Stella” became a topgrosser in the first ever Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino last August.

He has since then, become one of the most sought actors of his generation.

“Hindi ko siya maki-claim kasi ang dami namang nagdala noon. Suerte lang siya. It’s a blessing. Noong ginagawa nga namin iyong pelikula, ini-enjoy lang namin siya so wala kaming ganoong expectations,” he clarified.

The hottest ‘hugot’ leading man is in the cast of “Meant To Beh”, an official entry to the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

For JC, doing a comedy for the first time is a big challenge for him as an actor.

“It’s a different kind kasi nga it’s the time na…ito iyong tamang panahon na naiintindihan ko na ang improvisation. Comedy is a right timing of everything. So ngayon, ang pinaka nakakatakot dito ay iyong magbibigay ka at kung babalik sa iyo iyong binigay mo but so far, I was able to pull it off kasi magagaling ang mga kasamahan ko at gagawan talaga nila ng paraan na nakatutuwa iyong pelikula at iyong mga eksena,” he said. “Lahat naman ng acting parts sa pelikula, challenging naman talaga. Ako naman, lagi akong kabado sa lahat ng bagay na gagawin ko, lalo na kung kasama ko ay magagaling na artista,” he added.

He did not deny however that during his first day, he felt awkward and had to redo some of the scenes.

“Medyo na-awkward. Pero, sa akin naman, okay lang naman ang ma-take 2 or ma-take 3. Wala akong problema sa ganoon basta nagagawan ko ng paraan na mapaganda pa iyong pelikula so mas happy ako sa ganoon,” he explained.

He also said that he had great bonding moments with his co-stars in the filmfest entry.

“Itong pelikula kasi namin, it talks of family love just like when there’s a special kind of feeling whenever you love somebody. There’s a special kind of love that you give lalo na sa family. On the set, nag-e-enjoy kami dahil feeling namin, pamilya talaga kami. Kumbaga, na-imbibe na namin iyong mga characters namin na there’s family love na nangyayari off cam. Nariyan si Miss Dawn. Tatay ko pa si Bossing, pati iyong iba. Parang one big happy family talaga kami. Iyong bonding namin extends beyond sa shooting. Noong time nga na ginagawa namin ito, nawala iyong pressure ko. Nakakagalaw na ako nang maayos. Actually, na-struck pa nga ako,” he declared.

“Ako kasi, particular din ako sa chemistry with somebody. Noong makasama ko sila hindi ko sila kilala pero sa maliit na panahon ng aming shooting, kailangan namin to come up with something beautiful. Noong second day, lumuwag na talaga ang feelings ko at home na at home na ako sa kanila,” he added.

“Meant To Beh”, a family-oriented comedy marks the reunion of Bossing Vic Sotto and Dawn Zulueta after their team up in the fantasy series “Okay Ka, Fairy Ko” 30 years ago.

Aside from JC, the movie also stars Daniel Matsunaga, Sue Ramirez, Gabbi Garcia, Ruru Madrid, Andrea Torres and Eat Bulaga wonder boy Baby Baste.

Produced by OctoArts Films, M-Zet Productions and APT Entertainment and directed by Palanca award winning playwright turned director Chris Martinez, “Meant To Beh” hits cinemas nationwide starting December 25, Christmas day.

