Kawalan ng raffle sa Maute case, kinumpirma

PINATUNAYAN ni Supreme Court Associate Justice Noel Tijam sa pagdinig ng House Committee on Justice na hindi na-raffle ang isyu ng Maute case.

Ito’y kaugnay sa May 29 na kahilingan ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre kay Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno na ilipat ang maute case sa Taguig subalit ang naging pasiya ay sa Cagayan de Oro.

Sa verified answer ni Sereno sa impeachment complaint n a inihain ni Atty. Larry Gadon ayh inamin nitong hindi nagkaroon ng raffle ngunit ang paglilipat sa Cagayan de Oro ay dedisyon ng Supreme Court.

“The chief Justice was correct when she said it was a resolution by the Supreme Court because it was signed by the en banc but the point is it was not a result of a consultation and deliberation during the en banc session. It may have been correct but there was a certain degree of mental dishonesty because it did not arise out of consultation or deliberation of the en banc.”

Ngunit sinabi ni Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro, miembro ng raffle committee na “It is highly-irregular” na sa halip na i-raffle ay inangkin o hinawakan ang kaso ng walang pagsang-ayon mula sa SC en banc.

“The chief justice should have submitted that matter to the raffle committee so that it can be included in the raffle of cases on June 5. It has nothing in rules that allows her to designate herself as the member in-charge even in the administrative matter, whether judicial case or admin case, everything should be referred to the raffle committee,” paliwanag ni De Castro.

Binigyang-diin pa ni De Castro na hindi nangangahulugan na dapat akuin ni Sereno ang kaso dahil lamang sa ito ay naka-address sa kanya.

Kung ang turing ni Sereno sa DOJ request ay urgent dapat ay ipinakalendaryo ito ng June 6 ngunit nabigo pa rin ang punong mahistrado na ito ay talakayin sa en banc session.

“She (Sereno) is not following the rules and the standard procedures followed in the court,” ani de Castro.

Sa pagdinig ngayong Lunes ay dumalo sina Court Administrator Midas Marquez, Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza, retired Associate Justice Arturo Brion, de Castro at Tijam. MELIZA MALUNTAG