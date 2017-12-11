OFWs can now give the gift of connectivity at home to their loved ones through SarisariPH

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) spend their time thousands of miles away from their families, working hard to provide for their loved ones back home. With the distance between them, the internet is one of the best ways to stay connected. Globe at Home is bridging the gap between OFWs and their families as the Prepaid Home WiFi becomes finally available on SarisariPH.

SarisariPH, an online gifting service made possible by Globe International Business, allows Filipinos from all over the world to send electronic gift certificates or eGifts to their family and friends in the Philippines.

Sending a Globe Prepaid Home WiFi along with other gift items through SarisariPH is easy: customers simply choose the items from over 170 brands for dining, shopping, health, leisure, and other services on the website. Then, they must fill out an order form, pay by credit card or pay cash via PayRemit outlets in key OFW cities abroad. The recipient will receive the eGift via SMS or email within a few minutes.

Globe will contact eGift recipient within 24 hours upon receipt of eGift to confirm his/her preferred date and time of delivery.

“One of the difficulties of working abroad is the time spent apart from their families back home. Globe tries to provide ways for our overseas kababayans to easily keep in touch. Globe Prepaid Home WiFi on SarisariPH is an easy and affordable solution. With the device, they can experience a fast and reliable connection together with data promos that are easy on the pocket,” shares Globe At Home SVP, Martha Sazon.

With the gift of the Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi, Filipinos overseas can keep in touch with their family and friends through the device’s 50% stronger coverage compared to regular MyFis. The Prepaid WiFi device has no installation and monthly fees. Usage can easily be tracked and maintained through the new Globe At Home app.

By downloading the app, one can also get the most affordable data promo – HomeSURF15, that gives users 1GB of data for just P15 valid for three days as an add-on to GoSURF50. Heavier data users can also enjoy bigger data allocations, like 10GB of data for P349 valid for 10 days, and 15GB of data for P599 valid for 30 days.

All devices come with an initial free 10GB of data to surf, watch videos, and stay connected with their loved ones abroad.

With Prepaid Home WiFi now on SarisariPH , Globe at Home and Globe International Business provide the best way for OFWs to nurture relationships and create meaningful connections with their loved ones.

The Globe At Home App is free for download on Google Playstore or App Store. Order the Globe Prepaid Home WiFi now on https://sarisari.ph/.