P3.767-trillion 2018 budget signed

In the same ceremony, the President also signed the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2018 carrying P3.767-trillion budget, a 12 percent increase from last year’s budget.

President Duterte then commended the timely submission of the 2018 national budget from both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The 2018 budget will primarily support infrastructure development and free education in state universities and colleges, universal health care, free irrigation, and the maintenance of peace and order across the country.

Duterte also said that part of this budget will go to the doubling of the basic pay of soldiers and policemen, as he had earlier promised.

“Let me emphasize that this budget is a credible budget and I ensure everyone that this will be supported by the comprehensive tax reform program embodied by the TRAIN, subject to several line vetoes which shall be discussed separately in my veto message,” he added.

Meanwhile, the President said that the signing of the two laws is the fulfillment of his campaign promise to institute genuine fiscal reform for every Filipino.

“So the bold and decisive efforts of our economic managers were able to design and craft a spending and tax plan embodied by the 2018 General Appropriations Act and the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act or the TRAIN,” he added.

These laws, the President added, will serve as an initial step towards cutting the country’s poverty rate to 14 percent and make the Philippines an upper middle class come 2022.

“The passage of 2018 GAA and TRAIN is not just a victory for the legislative and executive branches of government, it is a victory for our people,” Duterte said.