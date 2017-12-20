Pag-IBIG Fund remits to BIR P2 B worth of taxes for real and other properties

Pag-IBIG Fund remitted to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) the amount of P2,064,334,589.95 representing the basic tax for Real and Other Properties Acquired (ROPA) of Pag-IBIG Fund for the issuance of E-Certificate of Authority to Register (e-CAR), a mandatory requirement for the consolidation of the title of these acquired assets in the name of Pag-IBIG Fund. These assets, once transferred in the name of Pag-IBIG Fund, will in turn be made available for sale to Pag-IBIG Fund members.

“Pag-IBIG Fund is aligned with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s directive to offer social benefits to the Filipinos. It does this by providing more housing opportunities to them, as envisioned by Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council and Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees Chairperson Eduardo D. del Rosario through the BALAI Filipino (Building Adequate, Livable, Affordable, and Inclusive Filipino Communities) program. As a government agency, Pag-IBIG Fund always requires proper payment of taxes. Our remittance of the taxes for ROPA is just an initial step to a continuing partnership between Pag-IBIG Fund and BIR to make more housing units available to the people,” said Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti.

According to BIR Commissioner Atty. Caesar R. Dulay, their agency is ready to help Pag-IBIG Fund in any way. “Salamat sa Pag-IBIG. Sana ay makatulong din kami sa inyo,” the BIR Commissioner said.