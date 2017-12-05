Palace urges transport groups to hold down strikes, talk to gov’t instead

Malacañang on Tuesday, December 5, urged transport groups in the country to seek better ways to air their grievances to the government. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Jr. in a Palace press briefing said transport groups could reach out to the government through formal dialogues. “Idaan po natin sa tamang proseso ‘yung mga hinihingi nila sa gobyerno dahil sila naman po ay binigyan ng pribilehiyo na magkaroon ng ganitong negosyo para magbigay ng serbisyo sa taong bayan,” Roque said. “[M]akipag-ugnayan sila sa gobyerno. Makipag-usap sila,” he added. Roque’s statement came in the wake of the arrest of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) President George San Mateo for organizing an earlier jeepney strike. Secretary Roque added that the Duterte administration continues to uphold the people’s right to peaceably assemble, as guaranteed by the Constitution. Roque, however, stressed that such rights are also subject to limitations set by the law. The Palace Spokesperson clarified that the arrest had “nothing to do with arresting legal fronts” and was not a form of harassment, but was a result of San Mateo’s violation of Commonwealth Act No. 146 or the Public Service Law. Roque said San Mateo’s nationwide ‘Tigil Pasada’ was in violation of the law, since San Mateo is a franchise holder of a certificate of public convenience (CPC). “I think he was warned that as a holder of a franchise, a certificate of public convenience (CPC), it is criminal and it is illegal for them to participate in any ‘Tigil Pasada’,” Roque said. “As I said, it is also pursuant to a warrant of arrest duly issued by a court… We are just allowing the rule of law to prevail. The warning was made. He defied. He now has to face the consequences,” he added. The Cabinet official said San Mateo’s case sends a message to anyone who violates the law that it is the State’s duty to prosecute them. “We can’t have it any other way. They were warned that although there is freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, it is limited in the case of holders of certificates of public convenience (CPC) because the law says so and the law metes the penalty,” Roque said. He explained that the CPC issued to Piston gives the group legal authority to render the proper services to the public. “But if you will be a tool to inconvenience the public, then that’s a violation of the trust repose[d] in you,” Roque claimed. Palace assures firm action over Dengvaxia issue Meanwhile, the Palace Spokesperson also assured that it is not taking the Dengvaxia issue sitting down. “[I]f there are people or if there will [be] culprits and if it is proven that there’s a cause of action against them, then this administration will not hesitate to use the full force of the law against them,” Roque declared. The Justice Department has already commenced its probe into the matter even as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the sale and distribution of the anti-dengue vaccine. (PCO-Content)

PCOO leads first exec FOI awards rite

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) on Monday, December 4, held the first Freedom of Information (FOI) Awards Ceremony at the historic Rizal Park Hotel in Manila.

The awarding ceremony aims to recognize the significant contributions of government departments and attached agencies, including government-owned and/or-controlled corporations (GOCCs), state universities and colleges (SUCs), and local government units (LGUs), to the development and progress of the FOI program.

“Sa araw na ito ipinagmamalaki po namin na ito na ang mga natupad ng aming opisina at ng FOI team, kasama na rin ng ating mga partner-agencies at partner-organizations,” PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said in his speech.

The PCOO, the lead agency in FOI implementation in the Executive Branch, initiated the search for FOI champions, where it conducted a thorough nomination and screening process which started last October to identify the awardees.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) emerged as the champion in the department category of the executive FOI program a year after its implementation nationwide.

As for the agency category, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) was proclaimed as the winner.

Other FOI awardees were the National Housing Authority (NHA) for the GOCC category and University of the Philippines (UP) for the SUC.

“These milestones make us proud, and we celebrate these triumphs,” the PCOO chief added.

Meanwhile, Secretary Andanar reported that 96 percent or 181 national government agencies complied on the submission of FOI manuals. Also, there were 69 government-owned and/or-controlled corporations (GOCCs) and 26 state universities and colleges (SUCs) made their submissions.

Top agencies with the highest FOI requests, on the other hand, were the PSA which had 420 requests, followed by the Department of Health (DOH) with 220, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) with 173, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) with 153, and the PCOO with 101 requests.

The FOI Awards Ceremony was live streamed on the Presidential Communications Facebook page.

Guests who graced the event included Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Other speakers in the event were Executive Secretary Salvador Meldialdea, House of Representatives Public Information Chair Congresswoman Bernadette Herrera-Dy, and FOI Program Director and PCOO Assistant Secretary Kristian Ablan. (PCO-Content)

Palace: DOJ starts Dengvaxia probe; DOH to monitor recipients

Malacañang on Monday, December 4, assured the public that there is no reason to panic over the government’s dengue vaccination program even as it announced the start of a probe into the government’s procurement of Dengvaxia. “[T]o allay the fears of the public, the DOJ (Department of Justice) has stated that it has initiated the investigation on the purchase of this vaccine,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Jr. said in a press briefing. Roque assured Filipinos that President Rodrigo Duterte himself would take action if the investigation proves that there were irregularities in the government’s dengue vaccination program. “I think the investigation will benefit everyone including those that made the decision to purchase the medicine. If there are any irregularities, we will find out,” he said. Roque added, “So huwag po tayo mag-panic. At kung meron naman pong ibang datos na magpapakita na talagang may dahilan para maabala ang publiko, sasabihin naman po ‘yan ni Presidente Duterte. Wala po kaming itatago sa publiko.” Meanwhile, Department of Health (DOH) Spokesperson and infectious disease specialist, Assistant Secretary Lyndon Lee Suy, expressed the Health department’s commitment to open itself to any investigation. Dr. Suy also assured the public that the DOH would continuously monitor the condition of Filipino recipients who already received doses of the vaccine. “We have on hand right now in our regional offices, lahat ng address ng mga bata o ng mga recipient ng bakunang ito. It’s part of our commitment. We’re going to monitor them,” he added. PH eliminates Maternal, Neonatal Tetanus – Palace In the same press briefing, Roque proclaimed the government’s success in earning a Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination (MNTE) status for the Philippines. This means that the country has less than one case of neonatal tetanus (NT) per 1,000 live births in every province or city, per reports from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). “Government’s efforts in providing quality health care services to pregnant women, mothers and newborns, including those in isolated and conflict-affected communities have finally met with success,” Roque said. He further thanked the country’s health workers who faced numerous challenges to educate Filipinos on the importance of clean birth deliveries. Meanwhile, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Kris Ablan announced the conduct of a three-day event to commemorate the first-year anniversary of the implementation of the executive department’s Freedom of Information (FOI) program. To jumpstart the celebration, a 2017 FOI Awards Ceremony was held at the Rizal Park Hotel Manila on Monday, to recognize the significant contributions of government agencies to the progress of the FOI program.