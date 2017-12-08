PGIN, PRC conduct year-end Mobile Outreach Services

The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte (PGIN) thru the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), in partnership with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), delivered professional licensing and application services to almost 2000 professionals and aspiring professionals on this year’s last mobile outreach service for 2017.

Agriculturists, engineers, estate brokers, midwives, nurses, and teachers, availed PRC’s assistance. Services include professional ID Card (PIC), renewal and license registration, issuance of good standing certification, release of available PIC and certificate of registration, and application for various examinations such as the Board Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (BLEPT).

PESO Manager Ms. Ann Marie Lizette Bitancor, assured continuous Mobile PRC Programs for the upcoming year saying, “Tuloy-tuloy po itong proyekto ng ating gobernador, Gov. Imee Marcos sa kanyang “Manang Imee = Trabaho,” mas mapapadali yung paghahanap ng trabaho at mas mapapabilis ang pagiging professional ng mga Ilocano.”

“Manang Imee = Trabaho” is under Gov. Imee R. Marcos’ employment campaign launched in 2011. The program seeks to address the problem of low employment and the challenge in addressing the migration of professionals abroad.

“Nagbukas ang call centers at Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) dito sa probinsya as well as the tourism industry that continues to drive employment. “With this, we have available jobs awaiting young professionals, making migration merely an option and not their last resort in supporting their children and all their families,” Gov. Marcos said, eyeing potential for more local employment.

One of the professionals who benefited was Mrs. Maricel Guerrero, a professional teacher from Barangay 16 Salsalamagi, Vintar. She expressed the convenience brought by the mobile outreach, emphasizing “Imbes nga inkami paylaeng aggasto a mapan idiay Baguio, usarenmi latta didiayen a pagbayad iti bayadanmi iti PRC. Naksayan ti oras ken bannog a masapolmi. Imbes a dua nga aldaw no kua’t panawanmi nga obrami, gapu kadaytoy a Mobile Outreach, malpasmi iti transaksyonmi iti maysa nga aldaw laengen.”

(Instead of spending too much for the fare going to PRC in Baguio, we can just use the money to pay for the actual transaction. We’re saving time and effort. Instead of two days, we can accomplish our transactions in just a day).

Despite schedule constraints, PESO and PRC made sure to deliver regular services before the Oath Taking of the recent BLEPT Passers which will be held on December 17 at Baguio City. PRC regularly delivers services every first Saturday of each month all year round.

The number of professionals benefited in this year-long PRC mobile outreach tripled compared to last year’s total as PESO listed more than 15, 000 professionals in their records.