Plaque of Recognition
TUMANGGAP ng Plaque of Recognition si Remate Columnist Lily Reyes, mula kay Quezon City Police District QCPD PCSUPT. Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar, kaugnay sa pagdiriwang ng 78th Founding Anniversary ng QCPD. (ibaba) Nasa larawan din mula sa kanan sina Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, Quezon City Mayor Herbert M. Bautista, Remate Columnist Lily Reyes, PNP Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, QCPD Director Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar at NCRPO Deputy Director Gen. Lee.
