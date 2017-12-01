PMAP HONORS HERO SOLDIER

IN a departure from its tradition of honoring members of the mass media, the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) conferred a special Gawad Kagitingan award to a soldier, Captain Jeffrey N. Buada of the 15 th Scout Ranger Company, during its 7 th Makatao Awards for Media Excellence last Wednesday, November 29, at the Dusit Thani Manila in Makati City.

The Makatao Awards honors members of the mass media for their outstanding contributions in enhancing public understanding of the role and impact of good people management. Winners were nominated and went through a six-month selection process by a panel of judges, after which, the finalists were voted upon by the member companies, individual members, and partner organizations of PMAP.

Captain Buada, though, was exclusively selected by PMAP “for his act of heroism during the Marawi siege by sacrificing himself in order to save the lives of hostages.” In granting the award, PMAP cited Captain Buada for his action that “embodies the Makatao spirit, helping the weak and the needy even in surrendering himself for the

sake of others, that every hardworking citizen, both from the public and private sectors, should embrace while performing their duties and responsibilities.”

Other PMAP awardees were GMA 7’s Mike Enriquez – Best Radio News Anchor for 2017; Mel Tiangco – Best TV News Anchor; Kara David – Best TV Public Affairs Program Host; and DZBB – Best Radio Station of the Year award. ABS-CBN earned the TV Station of the Year award; TV Patrol – Best TV News Program; “Salamat Dok” – Best TV Public Affairs Program; Ted Failon – Best Radio Public Affairs Program Host.

Bombo Network News was chosen as Best Radio News Program and Operation Tulong DZRH as Best Radio Public Affairs Program. The Best Newspaper Columnist was Prof. Solita C. Monsod, while Philippine Star was the Best Newspaper of the Year. Special awards went to Sandra Aguinaldo for her I-Witness documentary titled “Women Warriors,” DZRH for “The Marawi Stories” (Radio) and Inquirer for “The Marawi Stories (Print), especially Divina Suson for her story of “How Scout Ranger Commander Won Hostages’ Release.”

On a personal note, I fully support the recommendation for Cpt. Buada to receive the Medal of Valor award from the AFP because of his extraordinary heroism and uncommon valor which I have witnessed not only during the Marawi crisis but also early on in his career.

I was with him and his troops on top of a mountain in Basilan at the onset of the Joint Task Foce Basilan’s biggest campaign against the Abu Sayyaf which months later freed major enemy strongholds of ASG influence. I also saw Cpt. Buada’s 8 th Scout Ranger Company arrive in Sulu when it was called from Basilan to reinforce the troops against the ASG in the Sulu Peninsula

Truly, Cpt. Buada has distinguished not only himself but also the entire Armed Forces of the Philippines by his exemplary heroism that has greatly helped restore the Filipinos’ faith in humanity—especially their faith in the humanity of our soldiers. BEEN THERE DONE THAT/JOSEPHINE CODILLA