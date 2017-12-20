President Duterte visits wake of killed police in Pasig

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte early Wednesday, December 20, visited the wake of a policeman killed in an anti-drug operation in Pasig City.

The Chief Executive personally extended his condolences to the family of Police Officer 3 (PO3) Wilfredo Gueta, whose remains lie at the Peñaflor Compound in Maybunga, Pasig City.

PO3 Gueta was shot in the chest twice during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Canionagan Pasig City.

Alongside Gueta, PO1 Raymond dela Cruz was also wounded during the operation.

Two sachets of suspected shabu and other drug paraphernalia was recovered by the police during the operation.

The Chief Executive awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the medal of Kalasag to the fallen cop.

The President also gave cash assistance to the family of the policeman.

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and other police officials were also present during President’s visit.

In a media interview following the wake visit, President Duterte said he will not be declaring a ceasefire with anybody, but would think about it as his primary consideration.

“Look, if I declare a ceasefire it’s not addressed to the NPAs. Rather,I would want to celebrate Christmas with the rest of humankind, of Filipinos na walang stress.”

“I would think about it, that would be my primary consideration. I do not declare ceasefires anymore with anybody,” he said.

President Duterte also said that he visited the wake of Gueta to show to the people his hatred against illegal drugs, adding that he will eradicate everyone involved in the illegal drug trade.

“I’m here to show to the people na galit talaga ako sa droga, na kung hindi talaga kayo maghinto, mamamatay talaga kayo.”

Duterte also talked to Arnold Alvarez, Barangay Captain of Barangay Maybunga, offering to give P500,000 for the information and names of those involved in illegal drugs.

“O sige, bigyan niyo ako ng impormasyon, babayad ako ng 500,000. Ibigay ko doon sinong gusto ninyo, sa barangay captain ninyo. Bigyan mo ako ng pangalan, bayad ako bukas 500,000, walang lokohan,” the President said.