TESDA, NEA partnership to boost employment
Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director General, Secretary Guiling ‘Gene’ Mamondiong has said that the renewed partnership between TESDA and the National Electrification Administration (NEA) is expected to boost employment in the country.
Mamondiong made the reaction after both government institutions signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the TESDA Board Room in Taguig City early December. Administrator Edgardo R. Masongsong represented NEA.
“We renew our partnership with NEA, with the aim of enskilling and capacitating our linemen and barangay electricians, by giving them the proper training, that will provide them better credentials towards a gainful employment,” said Mamondiong in his message during the event.
“The collaboration with NEA is part of TESDA’s aim of fulfilling its mandate of ‘establishing partnerships and linkages in the promotion and advancement if technical vocational education and training (TVET) and is specifically in support of the 17-point agenda of this administration,” he added.
Said Mamondiong:”We know that we have started on the right path and soonest we will reap more fruits from our joint efforts.”
Under the renewed agreement, the two government agencies will jointly implement the project “National Skills Training Program for Linemen and Barangay Electricians” which aims to increase the number of skilled linemen and electricians that could service the community especially in times of calamities within the barangay areas.
Also present at the signing of agreement were TESDA Deputy Director General for Partnerships and Linkages Rebecca A. Calzado and Executive Director Luz Victoria G. Amponin, as well as directors and employees of NEA.
