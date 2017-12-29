TESDA, NEA partnership to boost employment

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director General, Secretary Guiling ‘Gene’ Mamondiong has said that the renewed partnership between TESDA and the National Electrification Administration (NEA) is expected to boost employment in the country.



Mamondiong made the reaction after both government institutions signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the TESDA Board Room in Taguig City early December. Administrator Edgardo R. Masongsong represented NEA.

“We renew our partnership with NEA, with the aim of enskilling and capacitating our linemen and barangay electricians, by giving them the proper training, that will provide them better credentials towards a gainful employment,” said Mamondiong in his message during the event.