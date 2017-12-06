U.S.-Philippine Joint Poultry Processing Facility Inaugurated

U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim inaugurated a poultry processing plant, expected to be the largest in the Philippines, in Santo Tomas, Batangas on December 5, 2017. This investment by Cargill Joy Poultry Meats Production, Inc. (C-Joy), a joint venture between Cargill and Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), underscores the strong economic relationship between the United States and the Philippines.

Ambassador Kim said “We are proud that U.S. companies like Cargill make investments that strengthen the economic partnership between our two countries and contribute to the economic development of the Philippines by providing livelihood opportunities, particularly in rural areas.”

The plant is expected to process 45 million chickens per year to meet increasing consumer demand. C-Joy is partnering with local poultry farmers in Batangas and nearby provinces to supply chickens to the new facility. The farming community expressed eagerness to provide chicken to the JFC brands.

“We are looking forward to producing chickens for the C-Joy plant to satisfy the poultry requirements of Jollibee. One thing I was impressed about is the biosecurity requirements to control food safety at every stage of production. They are surely raising the bar there,” said Mr Vic Lao, President of Highcrest Corporation, a partner-grower of C-Joy. “We have already built a strong relationship with C-Joy and the executives from Cargill that we have met. This partnership will be a successful one for all parties.”

Ambassador Kim called the venture a “partnership between two agribusiness giants.” JFC operates the largest food service network in the Philippines with nearly 3,000 restaurant outlets around the country. Cargill employs 155,000 people in 70 countries to provide food, agriculture, financial, and industrial products and services. C-Joy is committed to delivering convenient, safe, and affordable chicken products to JFC brands in the Philippines.