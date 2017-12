Unkabogable pa rin si Vice Ganda!

VICE GANDA remains on top of his career.

Why?

Because he’s still unkaboggable after all. In short and in today’s lingo, he’s petmalu.

Consider these:

The trailer for his Metro Manila Film Festival movie titled ‘Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad’ was viewed more than 5-million times.

Not only that. ‘Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad’ got a ‘B’ rating from the Cinema Evaluation Board.

But there’s more to that as Vice proved that he’s the Queen of the Twitter Universe. It was anonunced recently that Vice Ganda had the most followers on Twitter, something over 10.2-million followers. In close second is Anne Curtis who got 10.1 million followers.

Last year it was Anne who was lording it over on Twitter with 8.44 million followers.

Actually, it’s almost all Kapamilya ang napasama sa Top Ten Twitter list. Coming in third place is “La Luna Sangre” star na si Angel Locsin with 9.97 million followers and fourth is Kathryn Bernardo with 7.81 million followers.

Also in the list are Yeng Constantino (7.13 million), Bianca Gonzalez (6.9 million), Daniel Padilla (6.68 million) and Luis Manzano (5.8 million).

***

It was quite a surprise to many of her followers that showbiz’s Material Girl Gretchen Barretto is eating galunggong.

Yes, Virginia, kumakain siya ng pagkain ng masa. Sa kanyang latest Instagram video ay ipinakita niya ang kanyang lunch na may kasamang pritong galunggong and some veggies.

“Having my favorite fried galoongong for lunch ?? Home ?? those are cookbooks that you see in my kitchen,” caption ni La Greta sa kanyang IG post.

With that, La Greta’s IG followers were surprised. But they all liked what La Greta was about to eat for lunch.

“Your so humble and so real. I like you since I was a kid.”

“Wow sarap nung mga sabaw na gulay at galongong Ms. Gretchenbarretto.”

“Sarap! Home food is always a good choice madam.”

“Yummy it’s been a long time I haven’t had GG.”

“Wow sarap ng food mo madam @gretchenbarretto.”

“Wow Ms. @gretchenbarrettosoooo pinoy ang ulammmmm yummmyyyyyliciousss.”

***

Kabugan sa action scenes ang nangyari sa pagitan nina Malia (Kathryn Bernardo) at Sandrino (Richard Gutierrez) sa La Luna Sangre.

Nagpang-abot na sila nang biglang sumulpot si Sandrino habang inililigtas ni Malia si Tristan (Daniel Padilla). Sa kanilang fight scenes ay lumabas na ang pagkalobo ni Malian a ikinabigla ni Sandrino.

Sa huli ay nagawa pa ring iligtas ni Malia si Tristan. Naiuwi niya ito na labis ikinagalak ni Gelli de Belen.

Muling nagkita sina Tristan at Sandrino ay sinabi ng huli na hindi niya kayang patayin ang una dahil kadugo niya ito.

Nag-trending si Malia dahil sa paglabas niya bilang lobo. Talagang pinag-usapan sa social media ang kanyang eksena. UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS