5 gov’t officials pinagkokomento sa Dengvaxia vaccine mess

SAMPUNG araw ang ibinigay ng Supreme Court (SC) sa ilang opisyal ng pamahalaan para magkomento sa petisyon kaugnay ng kontrobersiyal na anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

Kabilang sa mga respondents sa petisyong inihain noong Disyembre 22 sina Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy, Dr. Lyndon Lee Suy, program director of the Department of Health-National Center for Disease Prevention at Control and Food and Drug Administration Director General Nela Charade Puno.

Kabilang sa petitioners ang 70 ina at kanilang mga anak.

Hiniling din ng petitioners sa SC na direktang atasan ang Department of Health Task Force na i-monitor at i-review ang school-based immunization program at isumite ang report sa Senado at House of Representatives committees on health.

Sa data mula sa DoH, aabot sa 830,000 na mga bata na may edad siyam na taon pataaas ang nabakunahan ng Dengvaxia sa Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon at Cebu.

Inilunsad ang naturang programa noong Abril 2016 sa ilalim ng Aquino administration.