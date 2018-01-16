DPWH Plans for Mayon Ready

Regional and District Risk Reduction and Management Teams of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Bicol Region are on alert status as indications of unrest and eruptive activity of Mayon Volcano intensifies.

In his report to Secretary Mark A. Villar, DPWH Region 5 Director Danilo E. Versola ordered the District Engineers of the three (3) DPWH District Engineering Offices in the Province of Albay to closely monitor national road network and river channels in their jurisdiction that may be affected by the rapid lava flowing down the slopes of Mayon Volcano.

The strategic pre-positioning of heavy equipment and service vehicles were instructed to provide timely support for road clearing operations, movement of people to evacuation and other safe places, and relief distribution.

In the event of worst scenario, DPWH has identified alternate routes to prevent isolation of municipalities highly vulnerable to ash plume and volcanic mudflows known as lahar.

Earlier, authorities warned that the debris deposited on the slopes of the volcano could lead to lahar flows due to the continuous rains in the past days affecting Bicol Region. The danger from a mudflow increases near stream channels and prolonged heavy rains.

If the lahar or ash fall is at the southeast of the volcano, Tabaco-Ligao National Secondary Road will be the alternate route if Legazpi-Sto Domingo-Tabaco Road is affected.

Vehicles from Manila to Legazpi City and Sorsogon can take the Camalig-Comun-Gapo-Peñafrancia National Secondary Road if Camalig Section of Daang Maharlika Highway which is south of Mayon is affected.

For travelers from Manila to Legazpi and Sorsogon, Ligao-Tabaco Road will be the alternative road for the Guinobatan Section of Daang Maharlika Highway if volcanic ash reaches Guinobatan area.