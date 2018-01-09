Foreign terrorist sa Mindanao kinukumpirma

PATULOY na kinukumpirma ng military ang ulat na may foreign terrorists na nakapasok sa Mindanao.

“’Yun ang hinahanap namin ngayon; we are trying to confirm reports that there are foreign terrorists inside the country especially in Mindanao,” pahayag ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa mga mamamahayag.

Sinabi ni Lorenzana na may nakuhang impormasyon mula sa mga kapitbahay na bansa tulad ng Malaysia at Indonesia na tumaas ang bilang ng foreign fighters sa Mindanao.

“The martial law was requested for an extension because we believe that there is still rebellion there brought about by our homegrown terrorists, the Maute groups, assisted of course by some foreigners. That is the justification,” pahayag nito.

Ilan din bilang ng foreign fighters ang sumali sa 5-month Marawi siege, ang pinakamalaking security crisis ng military sa mga nagdaang taon. BOBBY TICZON