- LTO I-ACT TRANSPORT MODERNIZATION
- Globe Telecom and MET To Introduce Largest Multi-Title Esports League In the Philippines
- COMPOUND HINAGISAN NG GRANADA
- KAPIHAN SA SENADO
- UNANG PEOPLE’S DAY
- PASSPORT CARAVAN
- SENATE COMMITTEE ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
- BOOM!
- IPIT!
- 7TH ASEAN COOPERATIVE BUSINESS FORUM
Globe mobile services suspended for Sinulog in Cebu, Ati-Atihan in Kalibo
In compliance with a directive from the National Telecommunications Commission, Globe Telecom will temporarily suspend mobile services within the immediate vicinity of Sinulog festival in Cebu City and Ati-atihan in Kalibo, Aklan. In Cebu City, the suspension will be implemented on January 20, from 12 pm to 7 pm for the solemn procession and on January 21, from 8 am to 8 pm for the Sinulog grand parade.
In Kalibo, the suspension will cover Pastrana Park in Poblacion, Aklan on January 21, from 8 am to 10 am. With the directive, Globe customers along the parade route may not be able to access call, text and mobile data services while the suspension of services is in effect. – Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login