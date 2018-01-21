Globe mobile services suspended for Sinulog in Cebu, Ati-Atihan in Kalibo

In compliance with a directive from the National Telecommunications Commission, Globe Telecom will temporarily suspend mobile services within the immediate vicinity of Sinulog festival in Cebu City and Ati-atihan in Kalibo, Aklan. In Cebu City, the suspension will be implemented on January 20, from 12 pm to 7 pm for the solemn procession and on January 21, from 8 am to 8 pm for the Sinulog grand parade.

In Kalibo, the suspension will cover Pastrana Park in Poblacion, Aklan on January 21, from 8 am to 10 am. With the directive, Globe customers along the parade route may not be able to access call, text and mobile data services while the suspension of services is in effect. – Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo