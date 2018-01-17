GSIS offers emergency loans to 99K members, pensioners in 4 Visayas areas

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is offering emergency loan to its 82,879 active members and 16,097 old-age pensioners in the provinces of Samar, Biliran, and Leyte, and in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, who were affected by tropical storm Urduja and typhoon Paolo.

The deadline for application in Samar and Biliran, Tacloban and Ormoc cities, and municipalities of Palompon in Leyte and Pamplona in Negros Oriental is January 20, 2018. For the rest of Leyte province, the deadline is January 21, 2018.

Active members who have no existing emergency loans may apply for a Php20,000 loan. Those who have not yet fully paid their loan may borrow Php40,000, from which the outstanding balance will be deducted.

To qualify, active members must be working or residing in the said areas, not be on leave of absence without pay, have no arrears in paying premium contributions, and have no unpaid loans for more than six months. They should also have a minimum take-home pay of Php4,000 after the monthly premium contribution and loan amortization have been deducted.

Active members may apply through the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosk located in all GSIS branch and extension offices; provincial capitols; city halls; selected municipal offices; large government agencies such as the Department of Education; Robinsons Malls; and selected SM City branches in Mall of Asia, North EDSA, Manila, Pampanga, Cebu, and SM Aura in Taguig.

Old-age pensioners in the areas must personally apply for a Php20,000 emergency loan over the counter. Pensioners who are also active members may apply for the loan only once.

Emergency loan is payable in 36 equal monthly instalments at six percent interest rate per annum. It is covered by a loan redemption insurance, which deems the loan fully paid in case of the borrower’s demise, provided that loan repayment is up to date.

Loan proceeds are electronically credited to the borrower’s GSIS electronic card (eCard) or unified multipurpose identification (UMID) card.

Interested parties who have inquiries may visit the GSIS website, www.gsis.gov.ph or Facebook account, @gsis.ph; emailgsiscares@gsis.gov.ph; or call the GSIS Contact Center at 847-4747.