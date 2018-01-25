Hindi makapag-move on!

UNCUT ni Alex Brosas

MOVING on is something Kris Aquino is not capable of doing.

We’re saying this as she now has a new aria about her romantic past with Mayor Herbert Bautista.

Sa latest Instagram post niya kasi ay she shared a photo ng pagkikita nila ni Mayor Herbert while in Italy last year.

“If you check your phone (i’m not sure if it’s the same for Android ones) BUT for iPhone photos, there will be MEMORIES, and “ON THIS DAY” will show pics for that day from your cloud. This picture was there last night, i was photobombed outside of the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi ??… I hope my friend @iamgarygarcia can recall the exact number of places of worship we prayed in that Sunday, January 22, 2017… I’m sure we went to more than 10 Churches & chapels in Assisi & Rome w/ Gary & the mayor’s closest friends since his youth. I’m sharing this picture now because Mayor Herbert & i have a weird & special friendship & this 1 picture represents to me perfectly who & what we are to each other. He took that free day from the 2017 peace talks to give in to my wish to really pray in as many Churches as possible… I texted him last night to share good news about new endorsements. And I THANKED HIM- because he prayed w/ me when my 1 prayer was to just be given a chance to say goodbye properly to a career i

loved passionately & for God to heal me w/ the gift of becoming OKAY again… I dared not even pray for more-just for acceptance in where my life was then. But in surrendering to God’s plan, He totally RESTORED my life. A year after that day of quiet, private prayer w/ a REAL FRIEND, let where i am 366 days after be proof that we just need to have enough FAITH to let go & let God. #gratitude.”

That was her very long caption which obviously showed na hindi pa siya nakare-recover over.

Netizens felt the same sa kanilang reaction.

“Inilalantad na ni kris ang damdamin pero abala pa sa ibang bagay ang damdamin ni mayor.”

“OMG. Bet na bet talaga si Kris si Mayor!”

“Umaasa pa si kris. pero gusto susuyuin sya ng bongga.”

* * *

May panawagan ang ilang fans na i-boycott ang Eat! Bulaga.

Kasi naman, wala na silang kapag-a-pag-asa sa tambalan nina Alden Something and Maine Something.

“Isa lang magagawa natin e boycott ang EB,” said one basher.

“Boycott EB? Pag nag guest c Jake? E d ok…Ang Jamaine lang ang makakapagpabalik s mataas na rating ng EB..Ngayon bagsak ang rating nila. Yan ang patunay na konti na lang kayo dahil namulat na cla na lokohan lang pala ang Aldub,” said another basher.

May nabasa kami sa social media na iniiwasan na ni Maine si Alden kapag nagkikita sila sa noontime show.

Bakit, ang feeling ba niya ay ginagamit lang siya ni Alden? O baka naman talagang gusto na niyang kumalas sa kanilang tandem. Hindi ba’t binasag niya ang trip ng AlDub when she said na friends lang sila ni Alden?

Anyway, wala na sigurong magiging dating ang kanilang tambalan because love team is all there is to them. Matagal na naming sinasabi ‘yan sa AlDub fans pero bash ang inabot namin. Ayun, mismong idol nila ang nambasag sa kanila kaya nagmukha silang mga tanga at idiot!!!