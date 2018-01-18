Inuulan ng swerte si Bea Alonzo!

SIGURADO nang at least tatlong pelikula ang gagawin ni Bea Alonzo ngayong 2018 sa Star Cinema. Ang ibig sabihin ng “at least” ay minimum, kaya pwede pang madagdagan.

Ang galing naman ni Bea: lucky na nga siya sa pag-ibig ni Gerald Anderson, lucky pa siya sa career. Lagi natin siyang tingnan, para “mahawa” tayo sa rami ng blessings n’ya.

Sabi ng article sa news.abs-cbn.com, 30 years old na si Bea. Isang napakagandang 30 years old!

Bea is set to star in a horror film with ABS-CBN chief content officer Charo Santos-Concio. Both the genre and the co-star are firsts for Alonzo.

Ang isinyusyuting na ni Bea ay ang “Kasal,” kung saan katambal n’ya sina Paulo Avelino at Derek Ramsay. Si Ruel Bayani ang direktor nila.

Alonzo will also be paired for the first time with Aga Muhlach, in a film by Paul Soriano, whom the actress has never worked with before.

“All films muna this year, because after a year of just doing TV, na-miss ko ang pag-pe-pelikula,” paglilinaw ng aktres.

“To be able to do different genres this year, that’s the most exciting part for me,” pahayag n’ya kay Marie Lozano ng ABS-CBN News sa sidelines ng awarding ceremony ng PeopleAsia’s People of the Year 2017, kung saan isa si Bea sa mga awardees.

“I feel like isa ito sa pinakamagandang taon sa buhay ko,” Alonzo said of being dubbed “Actress of Her Generation” by the magazine. “I feel so honored to have shared the stage with these people, na respetado sa kani-kanilang industries.”

Other recipients include Kris Aquino, Tim Cone, Lulu Tan Gan, Kevin Tan, Basil Valdez, Mark Villar, Fr. Jett Villarin, Ronald Ventura, Norman King, and Rosalind Wee.

Asked on the significance of the recognition for her, Alonzo said: “Na-validate na I’m on the right track. I hope to inspire young women to never give up on their dreams.”

***

Pasok sa 40 contestants ng Bb. Pilipinas si Michelle Gumabao, ang mahusay at magandang athlete na anak ng dating aktor na si Dennis Roldan.

Napili siya pagkatapos nang walong oras na pag-i-screen sa lagpas sa 100 na applicants.

Sa Bb. Pilipinas pinipili ang ipinapadala sa Miss Universe at Miss International na gaya nina Pia Wurtzbach at Kylie Versoza. Ang magte-train kay Michelle ay ang kumpanyang Aces & Queens na siya ring nag-train kina Pia at Kylie.

“I feel so blessed tonight,” pahayag ni Michelle kay Mario Dumaual ng ABS-CBN News pagkatapos i-announce ang 40 napili sa Kia Theater sa Cubao.

“It’s a whole new book, actually; it’s not only a chapter. It’s a whole new book in my life, and it’s one thing that I really want to take part in. This is a new journey for me,” pahayag ni Michelle.

She added: “This is my first pageant! I’ve never joined anything, big or small, or something as grand as Binibining Pilipinas, not even school pageants. I’ve always been sports. Sports has been my life.”

Despite being a pageant neophyte, Gumabao is no stranger to the limelight. Her volleyball career in the UAAP catapulted her as a model, endorser, and host.

Kapatid nga pala si Michelle ng Kapamilya heartthrob na si Marco Gumabao. Her cousin, Kristine Florendo, was crowned Miss World-Philippines in 1997.

Asked what her goal is in joining Binibining Pilipinas, Gumabao said: “My ultimate dream is to be an inspiration to everyone. If I can do that as Miss Universe, International, Supranational, Intercontinental, that’s good for me. As long as I can be someone people can look up to – I’ve done that in volleyball – I want to do it here.”

Mabuhay, Michele Gumabao! SHOWBYTES/DANNY VIBAS