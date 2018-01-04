Lone jackpot winner for GRANDLOTTO 6/55

Mandaluyong City – Lucky lotto player won the GRANDLOTTO 6/55 jackpot prize of P29,700,000.00 last Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

According to Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander F. Balutan, the winning combinations of 29,16,05,25,12,30 drawn on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 was bought by the lucky lotto patron from Independence Street, Mahaplag, Leyte

