Magsasaka hinikayat mag-aral ng mushroom production

BILANG magandang income potential at viable agri-business, hinimok ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang mga magsasaka na sumanib sa mga pagsasanay at learning activities ng Villar SIPAG Farm School para paigtingin ang kanilang kaalaman sa agricultural technology at financial literacy.

Sa kanyang pananalita sa graduation ng trainees sa Mushroom Production & Vegetable Farming sa pakikipag-partner sa Myrna’s Miraculous Mushroom, iginiit ni Villar na maisusulong din ng mushroom production ang paglago ng agrikultura.

“That is why many mushroom producers and farms have been featured in newspapers and TV programs because the process is simple, the period of cultivation is brief and it really provides livelihood,” ani Villar.

Bukod sa pagiging nutritious, may medicinal properties din ang mushroom.

Sinabi niyang marami nang komunidad ang nakatuklas sa income potential ng mushroom production.

“And I hope you can bring your knowledge to your communities in the different places in the CaLaBarZon areas and here at the National Capital Region (NCR),” ani Villar.

Ang Villar SIPAG ay masugid na tagapagtaguyod ng livelihood training programs partikular yaong nagsusulong ng food security at food sustainability.

Sinabi ni Villar, chair ng Senate agriculture committee, na sa training modules, pinili nilang ituro sa Villar Farm School ang mga pananim na pakikinabangan ng mga pamilya at magiging source ng income.

Tinuturuan ng trainors ang mushroom farmers na mag-culture ng tissue ng mushrooms, spawn preparation, mag-alaga ng growing mushrooms, gumawa ng mushroom by-products at maghanda ng mushroom farm house.

Tinalakay naman ng DTI ang marketing strategies, business set-up at product labeling and packaging. ERNIE REYES