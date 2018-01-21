Makati extends deadline for business, realty tax payments

The Makati City government has extended the deadline of assessment of business permits without penalty to Jan. 25, and the payment of business and realty taxes to Jan. 31, following the approval by the City Council of City Ordinance No. 2018-001.

With this, Mayor Abby Binay urged the city’s business and real property owners who did not make it on the Jan. 20 deadline to take advantage of the extension to avoid incurring penalties and surcharges.

“We have extended the deadline to accommodate clients who really intend to be prompt in their payments. We urge you not to wait until the deadline again to avoid having to endure longer lines and other inconveniences,” the mayor said in a statement.

Under City Ordinance No. 2018-001, the deadline for the assessment of business permits without penalty has been extended from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25. The acceptance of payments for business licenses without penalty has also been extended up to Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.

Penalties on late payments of business taxes include a 25 percent surcharge and a 2 percent penalty per month of delay until the amount due is fully settled.

For Real Property Tax (RPT) collection, taxpayers may avail themselves of the 10 percent discount up to Jan. 31, 2018, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only, provided that full payment is made for the whole year.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) and other frontline offices involved in the processing of business permit and license applications, payments of taxes and fees, and other related transactions will continue to extend work hours until Jan. 31. On weekdays until Jan. 31, BPLO will be open until 10 p.m., while on Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 27 and 28), they will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Under the Makati Revenue Code, discounts are given to non-delinquent taxpayers, as follows: 10 percent for full year RPT payments made until Jan. 20, and 5 percent discount for prompt quarterly payments (Quarter 1 until Jan. 20; Quarter 2 until April 20; Quarter 3 until July 20; and Quarter 4 until Oct. 20).