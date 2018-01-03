Nakasisiguro kaming si Coco Martin ang magwawagi sa box-office!

MARAMI ang nagsasabing nalamangan na raw ni Vice Ganda ang Ang Panday ni Coco Martin but I still believe that in the end, it’s the movie of the good natured actor who would eventually triumph and prevail.

Ang sabi, kabig raw lahat ni Vice ang mga manonood from all walks of life. E, sa Ang Panday ni Coco, di naman makapanonood na mag-isa

ang mga bata kung hindi kasama ang kanilang mga magulang.

Di ba naman?

Besides, Coco’s movie is geared towards the general patronage audiences. Wala ritong mga double meaning na jokes at mga salitang maka-

o-ofend sa iyong sensibilities dahil pangbata nga ang pelikula na puedeng-puede rin sa mga matatanda because we never lost the child in us regardless of our age.

Did I hit the nail right on its head?

‘Yun nah!

Besides, the mere fact that Coco’s movie did have four impressive awards happen to be a plus factor as well.

Imagine, Special Jury Prize award na, may FPJ Memorial Award pa at Children Choice Award plus another award that we could not think of as of press time.

Dun na lang, malaking advantage na ni Coco.

I’m sure na maku-curious ang sanlibutan sa mga awards na nakuha nito kaya lalong darami ang mga taong huhugos sa panonood ng Ang Pan-

day.

Wanna bet?

Wanna bet raw, o! Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Sabagay, deserved lang naman ni Coco ang lahat ng awards na kanyang nakuha dahil kay ganda ng kanyang pelikula.

Nandito na lahat ng components nang isang magandang pelikula.

May comedy at light moments, may drama, may thriller at fantasy at sandamakmak na action scenes na I’m sure na makare-relate ang mga lalake at bagets.

So, what are you waiting for? Pumila na agad sa mga sinehan.

Tara na! Gooooooooo!

‘Yun nah!

Naniniwala si Lea Salonga na so Paulo Avelino ang isa sa magiging greatest actors of his generation

Lea Salonga — the award-winning actress who has won top acting awards at West End (London) and Broadway (New York) compliments the film Ang Larawan, along with its actors Paulo Avelino and Joanna Ampil.

Metro Manila Film Festival 2017 Best Picture Ang Larawan was able to receive one of the best compliments ever coming from the Broadway star and Tony award-winning performer Lea Salonga.

Lea had nothing but the nicest words for Ang Larawan.

She is presently on Broadway for a revival of Once on This Island.

She enthused that Ang Larawan was a veritable feast for the senses and the soul as well.

Ang Larawan bagged a total of six awards at the MMFF Awards Night last December 27: Best Picture, Best Actress (for Joanna Ampil), a Special Jury (Posthumous) Award for Nick Joaquin, the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award, Best Musical Score (for Ryan Cayabyab), and Best Production Design.

According to Lea, considering that Avelino’s was ignominiously ignored by the festival committe, if you’re a fan of the actor, she urged you to watch his stellar performances in Ang Larawan. He might not be able to sing as well as the others, but his acting was something else. She said that he will be one of the greatest as he continues to grow as an actor.

Tagging Paulo’s Twitter handle @mepauloavelino, Lea sent her congratulations to the actor as well.

“Hello, Paulo, allow me please to wish you CONGRATULATIONS on your achievement in #AngLarawan. Your work was absolutely riveting to watch. Without a doubt, you will be one of the greatest actors of your generation.”

Lea ended the note with, “From your fan, Lea Salonga.”

At this point, Lea continued to explain what made Paulo’s performance memorable.

“I mean, his acting skills are beyond what I would ever expect from an actor his age. He’s not a singer, but he is an exceptional actor.

“Here’s the thing. He knows how to blur the line between good and bad, black and white, taking advantage of all those shades of gray. It’s incredible to watch.”

Lea further entused that thanks to Ang Larawan, her faith in humanity has returned!!!

Crispy Patah, dinapurak ng bad karma!

Hahahahahahahaha! Dinapurak ng bad karma ang urong na urong na ang dentures na si Fermi Chakitah. Hahahahahahahaha!

Hayan at hindi na sila nakababalik sa telebisyon ng isa pang La Traidorang si Lolita Buruka, da gapangerang luka-luka.

I’m sure na pinagsisihan ng TV5 ang paguha sa lomodic na gurang ngayong napatunayang no match siya sa amin nina Morly at Rey. Hahaha-

hahahahaha!

Juicy was rating so well when they decided to take her in with great hope that she would be a big asset to the company and look what they got!

Imagine, binayaran ng whopping 1 million ang so laki ang tiyanetch at tagalistang gurang and yet what did they get in return?

Nada!

No ROI or return of investment whatsoever! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Kung sinu-sino na ang isinama sa oslang gurang and yet to no avail.

To no avail raw, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Sino ba naman kasi ang manonood sa isang bungal na gurangski na makaluma at puro mga kata at kita ang namumutawi sa mamad niyang mga

labi.

Mamad raw na mga labi, o! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Yosi-kadiri! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Naku, lola, manong magpa-lipo ka para gumanda-ganda naman ang dating mo as a whole.

As a whole raw, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Sa radyo naman, puro pagno-nostalgia ang sinasabi at puro mga nonsense kaya lagi na ay pinapatayan ng radyo.

Laging pinapatayan raw ng radyo, o! Hahahahahahahaha!

Hanggang diyan ka lang, lola. Wala ng kukuha sa ‘yo dahil pinaglumaan ka na nang panahon!

Tsupi! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Jodi Sta. Maria, hindi takot tumanda!

Jodi Sta. Maria is already 35 years old but she doesn’t seem to age.

Some people would even say that she and her 12-year-old son Thirdy could pass as siblings.

But there is no secret to her seemingly ageless look.

In a brief interview, she simply credited her youthful, ageless glow to mindful healthy living.

She said that she just keep herself hydrated, exercise, and eat right.

For some women in their late thirties, it’s but to be expected that wrinkles would start appearing on her face.

Jodi is not scared of them because she believes that it’s a natural occurrence and we just have to expect that as we grow older, wrinkles will appear.

Mommy na ang dating Sexbomb dancer na si Jopay Paguia!

The former Sexbomb member, Jopay Paguia, gave birth last December 30 to a bouncing baby girl they named Isabelle Alessa after two years of waiting and trying.

The proud daddy posted on Instagram the first early photos of her mag-ina. He said that this is the day that the Lord has given them Baby Isabelle Alessa, and that they’re so grateful to have her, the baby being God’s precious gift.

Looking back, Jopay suffered a miscarriage in March 2015, barely a year after their wedding on June 6, 2014.

Two years hence, the couple announced via Instagram that they were expecting.

When she was five months pregnant, the press had a chance to briefly interview Jopay at a birthday party.

Dati raw, sanay siyang galaw nang galaw. Ngayon, di na halos puede.

Jopay said na buti na lang daw supportive ang kanyang mister.

Tuturuan ba nilang magsayaw ang kanilang baby?

Joshua butted in saying, “Bakit hindi? I mean kung magka-interes siya, di ba? Malamang pag nakita niya kami, pati siya mapasali.”

Nag-celebrate sina Jopay at Joshua ng kanilang “42nd monthsary” last December 7, sa Tagaytay.

Sinon Loresca apologize to death sa mga naagrabyado!

Paulit-ulit ang pagso-sorry ng comedian na si Sinon Loresca sa taong supposedly ay nasaktan niya sa kaguluhang kinasangkutan nila ng kanyang personal assistant na si Nadia sa isang bar sa Ortigas, Pasig City, early morning of Saturday, December 30.

On a Facebook video, Sinon candidly admitted that he was able to hurt foreigner Farhad Shukurov.

He apologized to Farhad and to his partner Drew Fernandez, who posted on his Facebook account said incident right on that day.

Panimula ni Sinon, lumabas raw sila the other night at nagpunta sa isang bar sa Ortigas.

Medyo nakainom raw siya pero hindi naman totally drunk, kaya alam niya ang mga nangyari.

Nagulat daw siya kasi bigla na lang siyang sinugod ni Farhad at nag-away sila at nagka-pisikalan.

Buong akala raw kasi ni Farhad ay minamaltrato niya ang kanyang personal assistant na pinangalanan niyang si Nadia.

According to Sinon, typical na biruan lang daw ang nakita nilang pananakit diumano niya sa kanyang personal assistant (P.A.).

“Hindi lang po si Nadia,” he asseverated, “kasama rin po ang isa ko pang assistant na si Roda, even though my younger brother, even though my mom.

“Ganun po talaga kami magharutan, lalo na po sa probinsya, probinsyana po kasi kami.

“Siguro, na-misinterpret mo na akala mo binubugbog ko si Nadia, hindi po yun totoo.

“Kung nakita mo man na binubugbog, lambing po namin yun.

“Hindi po yun bugbog na super seryoso. Ganun po kami maglambing.”

Idinagdagdag pa ni Sinon na pamilya raw ang turing niya sa kanyang mga assistant.

Itong si Nadia ay three months na raw sa kanya, samantalang si Roda naman ay one year na sa comedian this January.

Sang-ayon sa narrative ni Drew Fernandez in his Facebook post, he and his partner Farhad saw Sinon pulling the hair of his personal assistant for no apparent reason.

Ito raw ang nag-trigger sa kanilang sugurin si Sinon para itigil na ang “pananakit” nito sa kanyang P.A. at mag-sorry na rin siya rito.

Ang nangyaring kumprontasyon ay natuloy sa gulo.

Paliwanag ni Sinon, “Sino po ba ako para manakit ng kapwa tao?

“Wala po akong karapatang manakit ng tao dahil alam ko rin, pinagdaanan ko rin kung paano saktan ng mga tao sa paligid ko dati, kung paano ako tumayo sa mga taong malulupit ang kamay sa akin.

“So, alam ko po at naiintindihan ko po yun.

“At saka hindi naman po totoo, Andrew, na binugbog ko siya nang malala, na super eksena, na super iyak siya, na sinabi niyang okay lang sa kanya kasi baka bugbugin ko siya lalo sa bahay.

“Hindi po yun totoo, hindi po ako marunong manakit.”

Sa kanyang pahayag, ipinaliwanag pa ni Sinon ang naging asal niya nang sugurin siya ni Farhad.

Nagkasakitan raw silang dalawa ni Drew Fernandez dahil the guy attacked him when they used to be friends.

It was pure misconception dahil buong akala raw nina Drew at Farhad ay sinasaktan at minamaltrato niya ang kanyang mga kaibigan.

On Sinon’s part, lumaban raw siya dahil nabigla siya sa mga pangyayari.

Hinugot raw kasi ni Drew ang kanyang balabal at kung anu-ano na ang pinaggagawa nito sa kanyang mukha.

Ganun raw ang paninindigan niya sa buhay — once na may taong manakit sa kanya, siyempre, lalaban rin siya.

At inulit-ulit ni Sinon ang paghingi ng despensa kay Drew at sa partner nitong si Farhad. “Humihingi po ako ng dispensa to Andrew.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Sa diwa po ng kapaskuhan at new year, humihingi po ako ng sincerely apologized po sa nangyari sa atin, kung anuman po ang nangyari sa atin kagabi, nagkasakitan tayo.

“Inaamin ko, lumaban ako. Sorry talaga kasi hindi ko rin napigilan ang sarili ko. Tao din ako, may emosyon din ako, kapag nasasaktan, lumalaban din po ako.

“Sana po, huwag na po natin palakihin ang isyu. Kasi, ang kailangan lang po natin dito ay lagi tayong magkaintindihan, magkaunawaan.

“Sa side po ni Andrew, pasensya na po. Sorry po talaga sa nangyari.

JC Santos, na-pull out sa series na Asintado

Hindi na kasali JC Santos sa cast member ng ABS-CBN upcoming teleserye Asintado, kung saan si Julia Montes ang lead actress.

Kimumpirma niya ito sa blogcon ng kanyang 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival entry na Meant To Beh.

Wala raw isyu na involved rito. Parang ‘yung nangyari lang sa Ghost Bride ng Star Cinema kung saan napull out rin siya sa cast at pinalitan ni Christian Bables.

Natatawang sinabi ni JC na sanay na raw siya sa mga aberyang ganyan. Siyempre may mga roles na mapupunta sa ‘yo at may mga roles na hindi mapupunta sa iyo, it’s not meant to beh!

Sometime Last May, JC was announced to be reportedly a cast member of the soap Asintado, that was formerly billed as Victims of Love.

Angelica Panganiban, who was also part of the storycon, would also no longer be part of Asintado.

Shaina Magdayao was announced as Angelica’s replacement.

Aljur Abrenica, has been seen taping for the series. Making this as one of his earliest projects as a Kapamilya right after his transfer to ABS-CBN from GMA7 sometime in September 2017.

It is not clear whether Aljur happens to be JC”s replacement or if he is delineating another character.

After his aborted stint with Asintado, JC is slated to have a new teleserye in 2018.

May plano raw na may bago siyang soap at bagong kapareha. But right now, he is not allowed to reveal the identity of his leading-lady

so he was asked to give some clues.

He laughing answered na siyempre raw, babae!

A short teaser of the series was shown last December 28.

Ang characters nina Julia at Shaina ay magkakahiwalay dahil sa isang sunog.

Makikitang na-in love ang character ni Julia sa character ni Paulo Avelino, who happens to be Shaina’s ex-boyfriend. Not aware that they are sisters, Shaina plans to kill Julia.

Julia ends up in a coma. Nang magising siya, she vows on seeking revenge, with the help of Aljur Abrenica’s character.

Gumanda at sumeksi si Arci Munoz!

A week prior to Christmas, Arci Munoz flew to Sol Arena Beach Resort in La Union, Agusan del Norte for her dose of Vitamin sea and to flaunt her well toned body.

Keeping her company were singer Rico Blanco, Maxine Medina, and their non-showbiz friends.

Early on December 29, the gorgeous star heated up social media with her bikini photos.

Totoo ka, she look flawless in her moss green skimpy swimwear.

Meanwhile, Rico flaunted his “no edit, no filter” photos of Arci on his Instagram account, where Arci kiddingly said, “Salamat tito rico! Haha buti pinutol mo puson ko! Wahhaha”

It will be remembered that last time she was photographed on the beach was barely five months ago in Amanpulo, Palawan.

Her post amassed 180,000 likes on Instagram.

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.