HINIMOK ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc. (NFHFI), na ipagpatuloy ang pagiging aktibo at pakikiisa, upang matiyak ang patuloy na magandang gawain ng livestock sector, partikular ang hog sub-sector. Umabot sa PhP68.9 Billion ang gross earnings ng sub-sector at tumaas ng 14.88 percent mula sa rekord noong nakaraang taon. Si Villar, chairperson ng Senate Agriculture & Food Committee, ang guest of honor sa idinaos na Christmas party at induction of officers ng NFHFI sa Club Filipino. CESAR MORALES