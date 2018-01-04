Not guffaw-eliciting! Corny!

CONTINUING our own awards, The Alex Brosas Award’s Show, here are some pahabol na awards for some showbiz people.

PALAOS NA LOVE TEAM AWARD – AlDub. With the lukewarm reception sa first soap nilang tinigok ng GMA-7 at nagtagal lang ng one season (13 weeks), it’s obvious na gone with the wind na ang AlDub love team. It didn’t help that Maine, in a long open letter, declared she’s only friends with Alden. Binasag niya ang ilusyon ng mga idiot fans who were assuming na papunta na sila sa magdyowa. We said it before na love team is all there is to them pero binash lang ako ng AlDub. Idiot nga sila, ‘di ba? o, ngayon, bakit hindi nila i-bash ang idol nilang pinaniwala silang may romantic something sila ni Alden.

WORST GAG-CUM-GAME SHOW – ‘Yung kina Ai Ai delas Alas and Vic Sotto. Napagtiyagaang panoorin ang ilang episode and I was super disappointed. The jokes were flat and in the few episodes I’ve seen, hindi ako natawa. The jokes were not guffaw-eliciting. Chaka ng pagkakahabi ng mga patawa.

NAKATATAWANG SOAP SCENE AWARD – Impostora. In one scene, the character of Kris Bernal was being wheeled off to the court. At saan siya nakasakay? Sa isang van!!! Tama ba na ang isang female presoay nakasakay sa van habang hinahatid sa korte para sa pagdinig ng kanyang kaso? It’s so UNREAL!!!

UNREALISTIC SOAP AWARD – Ikaanim Na Utos – Sari-saring eksena na ang nangyari sa soap na ito. Ang reaction ng aming neighbour na super love ang soap ay naguguluhan na siya. Puro away raw kasi ang mga scenes, as if walang puso ang kontrabida character ni Ryza Cenon. Tawang-tawa rin siya sa madir ni Gabby Concepcion na palaging super duper ang make-up at dressed to the nines kahit nasa bahay lang. Para raw pupunta sa award’s night ang madir ni Gabby sa soap.

NABANTILAWAN ANG CAREER AWARD – Gil Cuerva. After his leading man role in the remake of a Korean soap, there was no fitting follow-up for this actor known for his long mane. Nalaos na siya kahit hindi naman sumikat talaga. It also will not help that he is cast in Marian Something’s soap opera dahil hindi naman nagre-rate ‘yun, ‘no?

NO SECOND CHANCE AWARD – Martin del Rosario, Jason Abalos, Christian Bautista. These three were former Kapamilya stars who went to GMA-7 for a second wind in their respective careers. Sorry but they are floating starlets in the Kapuso network. Wala ng magagawang magic sa kanilang career ang Siyete, ‘no!

BABANGON AKO’T DUDURIGIN KITA AWARD – Sinon Loresca. After his scuffle sa isang bar with a foreigner, it is a big question kung makabangon pa si Sinon sa showbiz. His “Why should I apologize to her, she is just my maid. I am a celebrity, I can do whatever I want and you cannot do anything about it” statement which his nemesis Drew Farhad Fernandez alleged is something that had netizens in rage. Kung totoong sinabi niya iyon, goodbye na sa mga fungi ang career ni Sinon.

WHAT’S WRONG WITH ME AWARD – Julie Anne San Jose. While she’s very talented, stardom seems to be very elusive sa Kapuso girl na ito. Pasikat na sana siya nang mag-team up sila ni Elmo Magalona but when Elmo left the Kapuso network ay nawalan ng giya ang career ni Julie Anne. Hindi na siya umabante. UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS