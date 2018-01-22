Paolo Contis napamahal sa anak ng jowa

HINDI man sanay, labis naman ang paghanga ng Kapuso actor na si Paolo Contis sa nakikita niyang pagmamahalan ng kanyang kasintahan na si LJ Reyes at anak nito na si Aki.

“Si Aki minahal ko ‘yon kasi loveable talaga si Aki. Sobra, sobrang sweet si Aki. So never kong pinilit ang sarili ko kay Aki, and in the same manner na si Aki at saka si LJ, sobrang sarap nilang tingnan. Hindi ako sanay sa ganu’n eh. Matigas ako eh,” sabi ng aktor.

Kwento naman ni LJ, napalapit na rin si Aki kay Paolo kaya may mga usapan ang dalawa na hindi niya naiintindihan.

“Sila kasi meron nang usapan na hindi ko na alam. Alam ni Aki kapag boy talk, siya na ‘yung kinakausap. Tapos siya na lang nagkukuwento sa ‘kin, kunwari, kalokohan ni Aki, ‘yung mga sinasabi niya,” sabi ni LJ.

Ayon kay Paolo, sensitibo raw si Aki at may respeto sa babae.

“Siyempre ang pinakauna mong ituturo ru’n ‘yung respeto sa babae, pero totoo, si Aki, may respeto talaga kasi lumaki siya kay LJ. So sensitive siya. Iyakin! Parang nanay! Sa pelikula iyakin,” natatawang kwento ni Paolo.

Nagpapalusot pa raw si Aki sa tuwing maiiyak sa pelikula.

“‘Bakit ka umiiyak?’ ‘Ano, wala, napuwing ‘yung mata ko,'” palusot daw ni Aki kay Paolo.

“Cute actually. Kasi hindi ako ganu’n eh. Nu’ng bata ako, kami ng mama ko, love-hate kaming dalawa eh. So ‘pag nakikita ko sila, sa totoo nangingiba, actually hanggang ngayon hindi ako sanay sa sweetness ng relasyon nilang dalawa,” sabi ng aktor.

***

FILIPINA BEAUTY QUEEN ANGELINE FLOR PUA CROWNED MISS BELGIUM FACES RACISM

Early into her reign as Miss Belgium 2018, Filipina beauty Angeline Flor Pua is already facing racism on social media.

Pua was born in Antwerp, Belgium to Filipino parents. Her father is Chinese-Filipino and her mother a Filipina, reports said.

Many reacted negatively when she was crowned the new Miss Belgium last January 13, besting 29 other women from all over the world.

In an interview with BBC, Pua addressed the issue and racist comments she’s been getting.

“I’ve heard about negative comments. Of course it hurts a lot to read those things about myself because I know those things are not true,” Pua said in the video. “I can show my ID, my birth certificate to prove that I am a Belgian.”

Some of the racist comments about her read, “Hopefully it’s not a Miss ‘Ladyboy.”

Although most of the comments were critical of her, there were a sprinkling of supportive comments as well. “Proud of Miss with the Asian roots,” “The proof that Belgians are embracing diversity,” “‘Miss Belgium is not Belgian?’ So what, she has to be a blonde white woman?”

When she was asked if she has experienced the racism she’s been getting now growing up in Belgian, she said, “Never.”

“That’s why I’m shocked about the news happening these few days, because I’ve never been confronted with those topics. I’ve always been accepted by people at work, at school, everywhere,” she said.

***

ED SHEERAN ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO SCHOOL SWEETHEART

British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran said on Saturday he is engaged to long-time friend Cherry Seaborn, whom he first met at school at the age of 11.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” he wrote on an Instagram photo of him and Seaborn. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Sheeran, 26, and accountant Seaborn, 25, were pupils at the same school in Suffolk, eastern England and began dating in 2015.

The ginger-haired Grammy winner has enjoyed a string of hits since his debut album + (Plus) topped the UK charts in 2011 and reached No. 5 in the United States.

His single “Shape of You” was 2017’s biggest selling single in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company, and “Perfect”, featuring Beyonce, was Britain’s Christmas No. 1 last year.

Seaborn, a keen field-hockey player, studied at Duke University in North Carolina and later worked in the Wall Street financial district of New York before transferring back to England.

A date for the wedding has yet to be announced. JONATHAN VICENTE