PCSO: The truth is, STL strikes hard against jueteng

The aggressive implementation of theexpanded Small Town Lottery (STL) struck hard against illegal numbers game such as jueteng, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan said Tuesday.

Balutan said this amid a demolition job by former jueteng bagman and whistleblower Sandra Cam and gambling lordCharlie “Atong” Ang against the government-sanctioned lottery game.

“We have achieved a record high STL revenue of up to P18 billion this year, from just more than P4 billion a year. Our STL is a potent source of income to finance the Dutertegovernment’s free medical services to Filipinos specially the indigents,” Balutan said.

He said this is the only reason why Ang finds an allyand close-friend Cam to destroy STL in particular and PCSO in general.

Cam was recently appointed director to the PCSO Board.

Angand Cam were known figures in the world of illegalnumbers game.

Cam was in a tussle with Balutan and PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz over what she claimed a lavish spending of the agency’s Christmas celebration.

Cam, citing an unofficial document, insisted that PCSO spent P9.5 million and this she said can back it up with evidence. But Balutan and Corpuz said otherwise, saying only more than P6 million was spent.

“Kung matuloyanghamonniyangimbestigasyonsaKongreso, we will prove her wrong. Mapapahiyasiya.Handapotayonghumarapsaimbestigasyon,” Balutan said.

Balutan reiterated that Cam wants to become chairman or general manager of PCSO so Ang will have a hand in manipulating the systems of the lottery games.

He said Cam had accompanied Ang to him and to the office of Corpuz shortly after they assumed their positions wherein the jueteng whistleblower and the gambling lord offered to operate STL nationwide in exchange for P200 million in monthly remittances.

The offer was promptly rejected, Balutan said.

At present, PCSO is earning up to P2 billion a month from STL with 84 of the 92 approved Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) already operational.

Cam and Ang even dropped the names of the President and his Special Assistance Bong Go who were supposedly sent them to Balutan and Corpuz to discuss how the STL should be operated.

But in one of her radio interviews Tuesday, Cam flip-flopped and reportedly denied she and Ang went to Balutan and Corpuz.

Balutan and Corpuz laughed off Cam’s denial.

“We have photos to prove they came to us offering a deal which we promptly rejected,” Balutan said.

Balutan said STL was created as an instrument to eradicate illegalgambling and over a year the lottery was aggressively killing jueteng, masiao, swertres and other forms of illegal numbers game.

“Maybe this week or next week to be sure, we will be reporting to the President and to the Filipino people the exact amount of our 2017 STL revenues. What we have for now is from January to November in the amount of P13,946,261,327.08,” Balutan said.

He said the STL is a big blow against jueteng, the latter had used to collect an estimated P2.37 billion a month.

“This jueteng pays no taxes to the government. It’s all money in the pockets of gambling lords like AtongAng and their protectors,” he said.

“Sa STL and other lottery games ng PCSO like Lotto, Keno and Sweepstakes PCSO pay taxes. From January to November this year, nagbayadnatayong tax sahalagang P7,072,167,390.61,” Balutan said.

He added that 30 percent of the STL and other lottery revenues automatically goes to the charity fund to finance free dialysis and chemo treatments, hospital bills, free medicines, among others, of patients specially indigents.

From January to November, PCSO has registered 356,520 beneficiaries, compared to the 269,312 beneficiaries in the same period of 2016, in its Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP).

The agency has already spent a total amount of P7,026,901,528.