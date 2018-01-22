Pilipinas, walang titulo sa Benham Rise

UMAMIN ang Malakanyang na walang titulo ang Pilipinas sa Benham Rise.

Kaya tama lamang ang sinabi ng mga Chinese authorities na hindi pag-aari ng Pilipinas ang Benham Rise subalit may sovereign rights ang Pilipinas dito.

“Sovereign rights, is different from title. Sovereign rights, is the exclusive right to explore and exploit the natural and non-living resources, natural resources found in the area. Now, as early as 2012, this was awarded to the Philippines. We made an application for an extended continental shelf. I’m proud to state that when I first became director of the UP’s Institute of Legal Studies, that was our number one project, to collate scientific data to make the submission. We did, and we were granted Benham Rise as part of our extended continental shelf. We do not have sovereignty in the Benham Rise because what we only have in the Benham Rise as part of extended continental shelf is the right to explore and exploit the natural resources found thereat,” lahad ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Kasama aniya sa exclusive na karapatan ng sovereign rights ay ang desisyon, ang sovereign decision na payagan ang ibang mga bansa na magsagawa ng scientific studies.

Hindi naman siya sigurado kung nagsimula na ang China sa scientific research nito sa Benham Rise.

Inanunsyo ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na pumayag ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas sa hiling ng China na magsagawa ng maritime research sa Benham Rise.

Ayon kay Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, mismong si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pumayag sa hiling ng China.

Ito ay sa kondisyong susundin ng China ang maritime laws ng bansa at iba pang kinakailangang kondisyon kabilang ang pagsama ng isang Filipino scientist sa pagsasagawa ng pag-aaral.

Dahil dito, magiging isa umano itong joint maritime exploration at anumang datos sa pag-aaral ay kailangang ibahagi sa Pilipinas.

Iginiit ni Cayetano na makikinabang ang bansa sa naturang pag-aaral.

Gayunman, ayon sa kalihim, tanging China lang ang pinayagan at hindi ang iba pang nag-apply sa bansa tulad ng isang Non-government organization mula sa France.

Samantala, nagpahayag na rin ng kagustuhang manaliksik sa naturang maritime territory ang Estados Unidos at Russia.

Ang Benham Rise na tinatawag na ngayon ng gobyerno na Philippine Rise ay isang mayamang bahagi ng karagatan sa Silangan ng Luzon na idineklara ng United Nations na ‘extended continental shelf’ ng bansa. KRIS JOSE