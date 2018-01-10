Robinsons Retail expands acceptance of GCash QR payments

(L-R: Albert O. Tinio – CEO of G-Xchange Inc., James Mauricio Aujero – Head of Merchant Solutions, Mynt, Thelma Roxas- Jacob – General Manager of Ministop, Robina Gokongwei- Pe – President and COO of Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc., Ernest Cu –President and CEO of Globe, Gina Salgado – VP of Robinsons Inc.- Business Center, Jose Luis Reyes – Vice President of Business Development, Mynt)

Strengthening partnership with Robinsons Retail, GCash scan to pay feature is now available at all Robinsons Department Stores nationwide to provide another hassle-free cashless shopping.

At the same time, Robinsons Specialty Stores Inc. has also started accepting GCash scan to pay in its brands Topshop/Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse, and G2000 in Ayala malls. Ministop has also onboarded selected branches.

Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu demonstrates to Robinsons Retail Holdings President and COO Robina Gokongwei- Pe how GCash QR works

With this new GCash feature, shoppers will have faster payment experience, keep track of their expenses and minimize the risk of carrying cash.

“What we are offering is safety and convenience. With GCash scan to pay feature, consumers don’t need to carry coins with them while merchants no longer have to look for small change which can delay a transaction. Hopefully, one day, this will become the standard in paying in the Philippines to make life easier,” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu. Globe, together with Ant Financial and Ayala Corp., owns Mynt, a financial technology company which operates GCash.

“Strengthening our partnerships to promote cashless transactions is one way to give our customers better experience in our stores. Retail is becoming more digital and we are embracing this phenomenon across our formats,” said Robina Gokongwei-Pe, President and COO of Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

To use GCash scan to pay feature, a customer only needs to either download to his smartphone or update to the the latest version of the GCash App, create an account and fund the GCash wallet through over 12,000 cash in outlets located across the country including Globe Stores, Robinsons Business Centers, among others. Once done, the customer just has to tap on Pay QR and point the phone’s camera at the counter’s QR code to scan to pay.

GCash currently has over 4,000 QR codes in use nationwide including the biggest players in the country’s retail industry even as it continues to roll-out the system in the coming months to more retail outlets. GCash is aggressively promoting this cashless payment system to encourage smarter and easier transactions among Filipinos. ###