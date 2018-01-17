Rotary Club of Kamuning relaunches arts, culture contest for QC youths

THE Rotary Club of Kamuning (RoCK) is relaunching its “Alay ng Rotary sa Araw ng Kabataan” contest, the biggest youth program organized by the Quezon City-based non-profit organization to reintroduce the youth to traditional Filipino arts and culture.

RoCK President Rizalino “Rizal” Torralba is inviting elementary and high school students to participate in the yearly arts and cultural competition scheduled to be held at the Amoranto Sports Stadium on February 10.

“Now on its 24th year, we are proud to launch again our Alay ng Rotary sa Araw ng Kabataan project, which we particularly dedicate to our young ones who seemed to have lost interest in traditional Philippine arts and culture due to the advent of technology such as social media,” Torralba said.

“As the rise of social media technology has exposed our youth to issues and cultures all over the world, we watch with alarm as this same technology has caused our youth to stray further away from activities that celebrate Filipino arts and culture,” he lamented.

According to Alay Event chair Richard Ordonez, participants will compete in

various culture competitions such as on-the-spot painting, vocal solo, chorale singing, interpretative dance, drum & lyre, and rondalla. RoCK estimates that up to 3,500 students and faculty members will participate in the event.

RoCK is now accepting registration until January 19, Ordonez added.

To join the event, interested schools may contact Rotarian and Alay Event Assistant Chair Philip Austria at 0995-5110148 and Philip-Austria@yahoo.com to register.

Austria also sits as project development officer of the Quezon City School Divisions Office.

The Rotary Alay project is organized in cooperation with the Rotary International District 3780, which comprises the whole of Quezon City; the Quezon City Schools, the Department of Education; and the Quezon City Government under Mayor Herbert Bautista, a former president of RoCK.

For more information, please follow our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rotaryclubofkamuning/