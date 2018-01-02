TESDA vows more aid for Marawi City

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has vowed to continue helping in the rehabilitation of Marawi City which was besieged by terrorists linked with the Islamic State earlier this year.

This as TESDA Director-General Guiling Mamondiong has cited some of the agency’s programs and efforts to assist the war-torn city in Lanao del Sur.

“There’s still so much work to be done for Marawi and TESDA is fully committed and determined to help rebuild the battle-scarred city to its former glory,” said Mamondiong.

In his 2017 annual accomplishment report, Mamondiong has said that TESDA has spent a total budget of P49,691,536.57 for training 6,801 internally-displaced people in Marawi City. The breakdown are as follows:

1) At least 3,176 people trained under the Massive Skills Training Program (MSTP) for IDPs worth P42,053,211.57. The MSTP covers Free Training, Assessment, Training Support Fund and Toolkits

2) There were 1,500 persons trained under the community-based training interventions for IDPs with the amount of P1,175,825.00 spent.

3) A total of 2,125 people trained under the Program for Accelerating Farm School Establishment (PAFSE) worth P6,462,500.00

Mamondiong also promised to carry on TESDA’s commitments to help in the government’s effort to rebuild Marawi.

“TESDA is going full blast in discussing the rebuilding of Marawi. We are not only rebuilding public structures and homes. We are also helping them rebuild their lives,” Mamondiong said.

The TESDA chief has outlined the programs for Marawi City in 2018.

1) Establishment of 39 Skills Training Courts (STCs). Each Training Court will be given P2.5 million or a total of P97 million for 39 STCs. During the turn-over ceremony of Transitory Shelter Units by Task Force Bangon Marawi to families affected by Marawi siege and distribution of various government agencies’ interventions, TESDA awarded the budget for establishment of 18 Skills Training Courts

2) 10,000 IPDs will be trained in the construction trades (in partnership with the construction industries in the region) with the corresponding budget allocation of P188,453,804.63 million

3) 1,622 Skilled IDPs will be given free Assessment under the “Competency Assessment and Certification of Workers” (CACW) program with the corresponding budget of P903.000.00

4) 1,344 skilled IDPs will be given tool kits worth P7,033,801.00.

5) 1625 IDPs will be trained in 2018 in TESDA ARMM under the Massive Skills Training Program for Marawi worth P25,884,000.00. Beneficiaries will be given skills training on Agricultural Crops Production NC II, Animal Production NC II, Aquaculture NC II, Bread and Pastry Production NC II, Cookery NC II, Dressmaking NC II, Hairdressing, Processed Food, Carpentry NC II, Driving NC II, EIM NC II, HEO (Backhoe Loader) NC II, HEO (Forklift) NC II, Masonry NC II, Plumbing NC II and SMAW NC II.