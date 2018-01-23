- PISTA NG STO. NIÑO DE TONDO
U.S. Equipment Delivery to AFP to Increase Interoperability and Effectiveness
REPRESENTATIVES from the Joint United States Military Assistance Group delivered ammunition and explosives to the Armed Forces of the Philippines through the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) January 18.
These transfers help further the military interoperability, readiness, and effectiveness of both the U.S. and the Philippines. Through the MLSA, the AFP is able to receive select munitions and equipment from U.S. military stock through an accelerated purchase process reserved for allies and close partners of the United States.
The munitions and weapons deliveries will enhance the AFP’s counterterrorism capabilities.
The United States is a proud and steadfast ally of the Philippines and will continue to engage in mutually beneficial military cooperation to enhance the capabilities of our forces.
