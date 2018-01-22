Veteran actor, naningil ng 150 grand sa isang kanta!

SA isang affair ng mga politicians, kinuha raw bilang guest entertainer ang isang character actor na medyo may edad na pero sumikat dahil sa kanyang indie movie about a historical figure.

In fairness, good singer naman ang veteran actor but he is not that seasoned.

At dahil sa di naman interesado sa nasabing event ng mga politician ang veteran actor, nag-qoute siya ng presyong napakataas.

Imagine, for singing just one song, he demanded a whopping 150 grand and the organizer of that event readily agreed.

Heto na, dumating ang event at kumanta na nga ang veteran actor.

Na-shock ang mga politician dahil for the big sum that they paid for the good actor, his vocal skill was not commensurate to it.

Hindi naman daw sintunado or off key but considering that they paid quite a handsome sum, parang not that remarkable naman daw ang way of singing ng veteran actor.

Heto pa, napuna ng mga supladong politician na wala naman daw showmanship ang singer/actor at pati ang toupee na suot nito ay napuna pa ng mga intrigerong politician. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Come to think of it, pang-Miss Saigon naman daw ang boses ng veteran character actor pero dahil siguro sa somewhat indifferent reception sa kanya ng mga isnaberong politician, di niya gaanong naibigay ang kanyang best performance. Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Pati ang protruding tummy ng veteran actor ay napuna pa rin ng okrayistang pulitiko na daig pa ang mga bading kung magsipagtaray.

Daig pa raw ang mga bading kung magtaray, o! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

* * *

Heart Evangelista, chummy at ang asawa ni Jerichong si Kim Jones!

Na-excite ang mga netizens nang makita ang ipinost ni Heart Evangelista sa Instagram na kasama niya si Kim Jones, asawa ni Jericho Rosales, na ex naman ni Heart.

‘Yun nga lang, barely after a few minutes, Heart deleted the post.

Last Friday, at around 7 p.m. the Kapuso actress posted a photo from what appeared to be a photo shoot.

Nasa picture sina Heart, Kim, at ang celebrity stylist na si Liz Uy.

Anyway, excited ang mga netizens sa project na pagsasamahan ng tatlo.

Last month, TV host Tim Yap took a photo of Jericho and Heart engrossed in conversation.

Sa kanyang interview, nasabi ni Jericho na madalas raw silang nagkikita-kita ni Heart sa mga event with Kim at wala naman daw problema sa pagitan nilang tatlo.

* * *

Carlo Aquino, nag-open up kay Bela Padilla

Unti-unti ng nakikilala si Bela Padilla, not only as an actress, but more as a scriptwriter as well.

She wrote the script of 2017 movie of Piolo Pascual at Toni Gonzaga titled Last Night.

Naging certified blockbuster naman ang last movie ni Bela with JC Santos, ang 100 Tula Para Kay Stella that was written and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

Sa taong 2018, Bela is slated to star in the romance movie Meet Me In St. Gallen where Carlo Aquino happens to be her leading man. Written and directed by Irene Villamor, the movie Meet Me In St. Gallen is produced by Spring Films and is slated to be shown starting February 7, 2018.

Ginagampanan ni Bela Padilla ang role ni Celeste na nagsimula bilang digital artist na eventually ay gumawa siya ng sarili niyang exhibit.

Free-spirited raw si Celeste sa movie and she says what she wants to say.

Prior to Bela’s blogger’s presscon ay ginanap naman ang blogcon ni Carlo Aquino. The actor candidly admitted that the rom-com is something new to him.

Sinabi naman ni Bela na nag-text si Carlo sa kanya bago nagsimula yung shoot nila at tinanong kung sure ba silang gusto nila siya para sa nasabing pelikula. Sinabi raw niyang deserved niya ang movie na ito dahil ang galing-galing nitong umarte.

Bago pa ang blogcon, inamin ni Carlo na hiwalay na sila ng girlfriend niyang si Kristine Nieto.

Tinanong naman si Bela kung aware ba siyang may pinagdaraanan si Carlo habang sinu-shoot nito ang kanilang pelikula.

Inamin naman ni Bela na sinabi raw ni Carlo na may problema siya para maintindihan nila kung bakit minsan ay lutang siya at tulala.

Wala rin daw naibigay na advice si Bela kay Carlo dahil single siya samantalang si Carlo ay pitong taong in a relationship.

Sabi ni Bela, napakaganda raw ng St. Gallen sa Switzerland where most of her scenes with Carlo were shot. She promised herself that she would be back there for a vacation. Na-experience raw nilang habang sinasabi nila ang kanilang lines sa pelikula ay nanginginig ang kanilang mga labi dahil sa sobrang lamig. Kapag umiyak raw sila, patulo pa lang ang luha nila ay natutuyo na agad dahil sa lamig.

Hindi lang daw ang istorya ang aabangan sa pelikula, kundi maging ang mga scenery sa St. Gallen ay magugustuhan ng mga manonood.

* * *

Kung bakit pumayag si Agot Isidro na gumawa ng love scene sa edad na 50

Kung kailan pa fifty na siya, saka ba gumawa ng love scene si Ago Isidro with young actor Sandino Martin sa musical film na Changing Partners.

Live-in couple ang role nila sa pelikula at fifteen years ang agwat ng edad nang karakter ni Agot sa pelikula ni Direk Dan Villegas bilang si Alex. Ginampanan naman ni Sandino ang batang partner ni Alex na si Cris.

“Actually, it feels better kasi I’m freer expressing myself, di ba, my artist side,” Agot explained at the presscon of Changing Partners.

Ito ay based sa musical play ng PETA under the creation of Vincent de Jesus and was first shown at 2017 Cinema One Originals Film Festival as one of the official entries.

Agot won as Best Actress while Dan Villegas won as Best Director. Best Actor naman si Jojit Lorenzo, Best Editing kay Marya Ignacio, at Best Music si Vincent de Jesus.

Winner rin ang movie sa Special Citation For Ensemble Acting, ang Audience Choice Award at ang Champion Bughaw Award for Best Film.

In real life, Agot is older by 24 years to Sandino. Common knowledge rin na seven years ng separated si Agot sa kanyang mister na si Manu Sandejas.

Is he open to having a relationship with younger men?

“Hmm….depende. Yung mga 30 something, hindi ko na keri!” she asseverated. “Hindi ko na keri yun.”

Para kay Agot, it’s not the age or the number that counts.

Carry ba niyang gayahin si Eula Valdez na malayo ang agwat sa boyfriend na si Rocky Salumbides?

“Oo, kasi nga depende sa ano, hindi sa age. Open ako sa ganun. Dati medyo ano ako, ‘Wow, thirty!’ Medyo ganoon ako noon,” she averred.

Magkakaroon ng mainstream theatrical release ang Changing Partners sa mga sinehan starting January 31, 2018.

* * *

Mikoy Morales, proud na makatrabaho si Cherie Gil sa Sirkus

“Surreal, nakaka-overwhelm.”

Ito ang kasagutan ni Mikoy Morales nang tanungin siya ng press on his and Mikee Quintos’ working experience with Cherie Gil.

The young Kapuso actors are co-starring with Cherie in GMA-7’s upcoming weekly fantasy series Sirkus.

Fraternal twins sina Mikoy at Mikee sporting the name of Mia and Miko, sa nasabing soap at main antagonist naman nila si La Ora that is splendidly essayed by Cherie.

For some young stars, Cherie looks very intimidating but Mikoy believes otherwise.

“Nakalilimutan siguro ng ibang tao na parang tao rin sila,” he asseverated. “Ewan ko, ang dami kasing tao na may tendency na mang-showbiz, magpuri masyado.

“Buti na lang, hindi kami ganun ni Mikee, hindi kami ganun sa cast, kaya siguro nakasundo rin namin siya.

“I think we made her feel na she belongs sa amin.”

In fact, during their first encounter with Cherie on the set, Mikoy and Mikee felt proud of themselves.

Anong nangyari sa eksena?

“Okay naman kasi organic. Nag-work na lang kasi, noong una, parang nai-intimidate pa kami sa kanya. But she’s very warm, very real.”

Come to think of it, hindi ito ang first meeting nila ni Cherie.

She happened to be one of the judges in GMA-7’s defunct talent search show titled Protege, where Mikoy ended up as one of the runners-up.

Ngayong nagkasama na sila sa isang proyekto, pinupuri ni Cherie si Mikoy, pati na rin si Mikee.

In a separate interview, Cherie reiterated how happy she is to work with Mikoy, Mikee, and the other cast members of Sirkus.

“For me, the vibe on the set is really carried on by the director and, of course, the people behind it,” she averred. “It’s always the intention. Nobody is trying to be better than the other. It’s a collaboration.

“When that vibe comes in, you know that you’re in a good place.

“That’s why I said this show is going to be wild because of that and Zig (Dulay, director) has a nice temperament.”

Joining Mikoy, Mikee, and Cherie in the show are Gardo Versoza, Sef Cadayona, Chariz Solomon, Andre Paras, and Klea Pineda.

Watch the magical journey of Mia and Miko in Sirkus beginning this Sunday, January 21, on GMA-7.

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG! / PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.