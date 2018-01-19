Wala raw siyang dyowa dahil dense siya!

AGOT ISIDRO, at the ripe age of 51, candidly admitted that she is quite dense in dealing with prospective suitors.

Gusto raw niya’y tahasang sinasabi ang balak ng isang guy who wants to court her dahil may pagka-dense nga siya at hindi marunong bumasa ng mga pahaging ng would be suitors.

The Changing Partners star, asseverated that she is not into dating anyone at the moment.

Nagkahiwalay raw sila ng husband niya for a decade na si Manu Sandejas sometime in the year 2011.

Idinagdag pa niyang since it’s 2018, gusto raw niya bago naman lahat.

Tipong leave the past behind and move forward, sabi niyang pangiti-ngiti.

“And siguro,” she said candidly, “that’s my way of moving forward. I’d like something new or maybe someone new.”

Agot’s interview in connection with the award-winning movie for Cinema One Originals’ musical film Changing Partners was held at ABS CBN’s 9501 resto the other day. She said that it’s already showing in cinemas all over the country on January 31.

In the movie, she delineates the role of a career-driven woman who gets entangled into a romantic relationship with a younger male and younger gay female.

Nang tanungin kung willing siyang ba mag-entertain ng isang lesbian, very much on the negative ang kanyang kasagutan. She definitely favors heterosexual relationship, albeit she is never judgmental about the gender choice or preference of other people.

“Yung sa akin,” she stressed, “girl na girl ako, e.”

Nilinaw ni Agot na wala raw siyang episode with a lesbian although hindi rin siya sure kung may nagpahiwatig sa kanya in the past.

Tulad nga ng sinabi niya sa bandang unahan ng interview, she is quite dense about matters of this nature.

“Siguro nagpapahiwatig sila,” she averred, “na dinededma ko lang, sa kanila panliligaw na.

“So, siguro may nanligaw, hindi ko lang naramdaman.

“Kasi medyo dumb ako sa mga ganyan. Kailangan sinasabi mo sa akin na, ‘Uy, nililigawan na kita.’

“Wala pa, sa aking pag-iisip.”

But she said that she has a lot of friends from the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community.

“I have very strong relations, relationships, friendships with any of the sexes or gender,” she asseverated. “Ang dami na ngayon, e. Meron pang questioning, merong LGBT, may fluid, may pansexual…

“So, hindi ako judgmental sa ganun.

“I really don’t see any problems having friendships or good relations with all genders.

“Pero sa aking gender, sure ako.”

Desiree del Valle and Boom Labrusca, nagkaroon ng winter wedding

Finally Desiree del Valle, and Boom Larusca, are now married.

The couple staged their outdoor wedding the other day in South Lake Tahoe City, California, U.S.A.

They both shared their first wedding photo on Instagram with the caption: ““Road to Forever. 01. 14. 18. Mr. & Mrs. Labrusca. Lord, thank you for everything.”

Wedding guests were immediate families and their principal sponsors.

On Instagram, the bride profusely thanked the people who witnessed their union: “Thank you to my mom and my brother for being with me in this journey and supporting me in this new chapter in my life as a wife.

“To my new family, Mommy Feli and Michelle for making everything possible for this wonderful wedding Boom & I had….

“And to all our ninangs who came to our special day, thank you all sooooo much!”

Meanwhile, Boom collated their wedding photos via an Instagram video, which showcased and gave their fans an idea of their winter-themed wedding.

The reception was held in a cottage. Quite an intimate affair indeed!

Looking back, they had two engagements. One in July 2015 and second, in December of 2016. Prior to the wedding, they had a grand tour in connection with their “monthsary” around California and Nevada.

They had been a couple for five years and five months on the day they got married.

Antoinette Jadaone frustrated sa delay ng kanyang pelikula!

Nag-comment na si direktor Dan Villegas tungkol sa blogpost ng kanyang girlfriend at kapwa-direktor na si Antoinette ‘Tonet’ Jadaone sa presscon ng Changing Partners last Thursday.

Sa blogpost ni Direk Tonet, she expressed her disenchantment over the postponement of their shooting scheds because of the purported unprofessionalism of the actor she is currently working with and the reason behind their movie’s (Never Not Love You) being delayed on schedule.

Bida sa movie ang reel-at real-life couple na sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre.

In her post, direk Tonet asseverated, “Filming for #foolishmovie is becoming erratic. Sayang, andun na ang momentum eh.

“More and more shooting days cancelled – some reasons more heartbreaking than others, so heartbreaking they make me cry.

“Or maybe I am just being overly dramatic, or that’s just really how I value pelikula.”

Five Years Later ang orig na working title ng pelikula, na naging Here’s To The Fools, and finally, Never Not Love You.

Nakuha kaagad ng mga otaw na ito ang movie ng JaDine dahil sa hashtag na #foolishmovie.

Ayon sa mga feedbacks sa social media, Nadine purportedly got sick while James got drunk Friday evening that’s why he wasn’t able to report for shooting the following day.

Anyway, sa presscon ng latest movie niyang Changing Partners, Direk Dan was asked by the entertainment press with regard to his sweetheart’s blog.

The cool director intimated, “Sabi ko kay Tonet, ‘Sana di mo pinost. E, ganyan napi-feel mo, e, okay lang.’

“Siyempre rin, imagine niyo rin yung pressure for a director, e.”

Sabi ni Direk, ang mga ganitong petty excuses ay okay sana kung may disiplina ang artista.

“Depende kasi sa konteksto, e,” he said in earnest. “Hindi naman sa artista, halimbawa, kung gusto mo mag-enjoy the night before, the next day work ka, pero kaya mo dalhin, who am I to judge you?

“Di ba? Nagpakalasing ka the night before, pumarty ka, the next day, dumating ka on time, nag-work ka, nag-deliver ka.

“And I’m not even saying being an actor, ha, or being a cameraman, production designer… I don’t care about your life outside, di ba?

“Trabaho ‘to at the end of the day. Pero, you deliver.

“Gusto ko man kayo bigyan ng magandang ano (sagot), kasi ayoko mag-judge.

“Ayoko yung… poisoning the well, e, di ba?”

Pero aminado si Direk Dan na frustrated nang husto si Direk Tonet sa aberya sa shooting ng Never Not Love You.

“She’s very frustrated, yes,” he candidly admitted. “Yung frustrations niya, meron. And I stand with her.”

They have a scheduled meeting tonight in connection with the movie.

They are keeping their fingers crossed na matutuloy pa rin ang pelikula, Nadine’s frail health notwithstanding.

Sa ngayon, marami na raw nakunang eksena ang dalawa kaya sayang naman kung hindi matutuloy ang movie.

“Kapag pinapanood mo kasi, I’m happy for Tonet, yung effort niya rito, di ba?” he surmised. “Kaya mas napi-feel ko yung frustrations niya.”

Umaapela sa Twitter kay Direk Tonet ang JaDine fans na huwag raw itong mapapagod sa kanilang idolo at huwag maggi-give-up.

‘Yun nah!

