6 new Binibining Pilipinas queens crowned

AFTER weeks of rigorous screening, holistic trainings and activities, six worthy, modern and empowered women have been proclaimed as Binibining Pilipinas 2018 queens in the grand coronation held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on March 18.

Crowd favorite Catriona Gray, a 24-year-old professional model and musician from Albay was named Miss Universe Philippines. She wowed the judges with her message to the women of war-torn Marawi. The statuesque Rachel Peters, who finished in the top 10 of the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, crowned Gray.

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, one of the youngest contestants in this batch and a fresh Accountancy graduate from Candelaria, Quezon, emerged as Binibining Pilipinas International. Mariel de Leon, who has a budding showbiz career passed her crown to Manalo.

Third time proved to be the charm for Jehza Mae Huelar, 23, from Davao City as she bagged the Binibining Pilipinas Supranational title. This was the third time Huelar joined the pageant. The amiable Chanel Olive Thomas, who finished in the Top 10 of the Miss Suparanation pageant crowned Huelar.

Registered nurse and law student Eva Psychee Patalinjug from Cebu was adjudged Binibining Pilipinas Grand International. Elizabeth Clenci, who emerged second runner up in Miss Grand International, passed her crown to Patalinjug.

Karen Gallman, a 25-year-old native of Bohol who worked as an analyst in London, was named Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental. Katarina Rodriguez, who came so close to bringing the country’s first Miss Intercontinental crown, passed her title to Gallman.

Professional volleyball player, 25, from Quezon City was named Binibining Pilipinas Globe. Nelda Ibe, who brought pride to the country as Miss Globe first runner up, crowned Gumabao.

Actress Vickie Rushton emerged as first runner up, while competitive dancer Samantha Bernardo was named second runner up.

These lucky and lovely ladies, armed with beauty and wit, hope to live up to the Philippines’ reputation as a powerhouse in international pageants.

Pia Wurtzbach, the Philippines’ 3rd Miss Universe who won in 2015, hosted the ceremony with actor Richard Gutierrez.

The pageant paid homage to Filipino artistry, particularly designer Pitoy Moreno, a former member of the Binibinig Pilipinas Charities Inc. executive committee, who passed away last January 15.

The Top 15:

Binibini 1, Vickie Rushton

Binibini 3, Muriel Orais

Binibini 11, Aya Abesamis

Binibini 14, Samantha Bernardo

Binibini 15, Juliana Kapeundl

Binibini 17, Ma. Ahtisa Manalo

Binibini 19, Michele Gumabao

Binibini 20, Catriona Gray

Binibini 21, Anjame Magbitang

Binibini 24, Edjelyn Joy Gamboa

Binibini 26, Wynonah Buot

Binibini 31, Jehza Huelar

Binibini 32, Eva Patalinjug

Binibini 35, Sandra Lemonon

Binibini 38, Karen Gallman

Gray dominated the special awards as she was awarded Best in Long Gown, Best in Swimwear, Pitoy Moreno Best in National Costume, Jag Denim Queen and Miss Ever Bilena.

Gumabao was awarded Binibining Cream Silk, while Patalinjug was named Face of Binibini. Orais was awarded Binibining Philippine Airlines, while Bernardo was voted Manila Bulletin Reader’s Choice Award winner.

Semifinalist Shane Tormes was awarded Binibining Friendship and Binibining Best in Talent. CHIKA PA MORE/ ARCHIE LIAO