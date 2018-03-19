Ateneo’s Team Azul 14u bags Championship

The Ateneo Team Azul bagged the championship trophy in the recently concluded “Milcu Sports Basketball presented by Gotskills Premier league” 14 under division last March 18,2018. This 4th seeded team defeated the 1st seeded Adamson University last Saturday, to advance in the finals.

Next in line for Team Azul was the 2nd seeded La Salle Antipolo… they fought in a neck to neck battle up to the final buzzer. Ian Espinosa made the game winning shot off a Sean Corral pass at the baseline. Gian Hombre led the team’s shooting at the three point area, where he made 3 straight threes in the third quarter alone, that made them grab the lead by two points.

Mickey Pile also played well, as well as, Sean Corral, Jyoji Itabashi and Enzo Buenaseda. “It was a total team effort. The boys refused to lose, even we’re down by 5 with 30 secs left on the clock. I give all the credit to these boys, who fought til the very end. Mental toughness played a big part in this game. My boys wanted to win more, that’s why we took home the trophy.

Props to La Salle Antipolo also, for giving us a good fight…everyone on their team did a great job. Thank you to GotSkills, thank you to the ever supportive parents on our team, and most importantly, thank you Lord for giving us all the talent. This win is for Your greater glory.” said Head Coach Pat Borjal.

The other members of Team Azul are Eiller Cervo, Jan Michael Cataluña, Earl Tañedo, Luis Basilio, Seigel Nuñez, Joaquin Riego De Dios, Miguel Casais, Adam De Guzman, Jake Madamba, Oliver Amazona, Deangelo Astorga, Juancho Villaflor, and Coach Ron Camara.