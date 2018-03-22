Globe now carries 2x more data traffic than competition

Globe registered its mobile data traffic at 600 petabytes (PB) in 2017, more than double compared to competition, based on recent disclosures filed at the PSE and SEC. This indicates that more mobile users are benefitting from the company’s strategy to extensively deploy LTE in the country.

Globe mobile data traffic surged 66% from 361 PB registered in 2016, supported by compelling data and content offers from global and local partners. The competition’s mobile data traffic paled in comparison, registering only 275 Petabytes in 2017.

At the end of 2017, Globe had a total of 10,300 LTE base stations compared with competition’s 8,700 base stations following the company’s aggressive deployment of LTE sites using the 700 megahertz (MHz), 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz band.

“Our LTE mobile data service is getting more pervasive, thus giving our customers a better quality of experience. With more reliable and faster mobile internet, our customers will truly enjoy their digital lifestyle. We intend to continue investing on LTE to meet the demands of our customers for streaming and always on digital services,” Globe President & CEO Ernest Cu said.

Amid steady expansion of the company’s LTE coverage and capacities, Globe LTE traffic alone jumped 88% in 2017 as more customers shift to an LTE SIM and use LTE-enabled handsets. As a result, the company’s mobile data users as a percentage of its mobile customers increased to 56% from 46% a year earlier. This in turn supported the company’s mobile data revenues, reaching P43.1 billion in 2017, a 23% increase than the P35 billion reported a year ago. Mobile data was also the biggest contributor to mobile business, accounting for 44% of total mobile service revenues.

Aside from having a greater footprint, network performance is also a function of network load and utilization which may impact download and upload speeds. Globe has consistently improved internet speeds for both mobile and wired internet, fully committed to deliver a better quality of experience for its customers. Speedtest results for February this year showed that download and upload speed in the Philippines improved 26% and 15% year-on-year, respectively, for mobile while download and upload speed for fixed broadband improved 51% and 72% year-on-year, respectively.